Eagle Day 1 Collections: Ravi Teja Movie Opens to Mixed Response

Despite the advantage of having a solo release on February 9, the much-hyped film of Ravi Teja 'Eagle' failed to set box office on fire in two Telugu states and Hindi as well. “It managed just Rs 6 crores collections and has a long way to go,” says a distributor, who claims that the film received ‘mixed’ response after morning shows and it affected the footfalls at over 400-odd theatres. “Footfalls began to slow down a bit and it has revive faster to reach the break even point and then profit zone because the action film fails to pack a punch as promised in trailers,” he adds,He claims that sometimes overhyping the film as a big slick action flick and never-before-seen adventure could sometimes go against the film. 'Filmmakers should avoid overhyping their movies and raising huge expectations because if it fails to live up to it, it will have an adverse impact,” he points out.Actually, Ravi Teja was hoping to revive his winning streak with ‘Eagle’ and he personally promoted the film and talked about its highlights just prior to the release of the film, but the over the top plot and narration put paid to his plans.