Hyderabad: PM Modi to Inaugurate MMTS Phase-II Soon

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the MMTS services from Sanathnagar to Ghatkesar, Phase-II of the project, within a week.





“We are yet to get a communication from the PMO's office whether the Prime Minister will visit the city to inaugurate it or do so online," said an official from the South Central Railway.



The service will have two nine-bogie trains drawn by electric engines. The chief passenger transportation manager (CPTM) has recommended running two additional trains.



SCR officials have decided to deck up the trains with distinctive exterior painting and touch up works for the interiors.



SCR said it would integrate GPS coordinates in the passenger announcement and passenger information system for all new stations along the Sanathnagar-Ghatkesar route to provide updated train running information to commuters.







