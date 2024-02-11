Jagan Empowering BCs Socially, Politically: Karumuri

Kakinada: State Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy has given top priority to Backward Classes and downtrodden section and was striving for their economic empowerment. He, along with Rajya Sabha member Beeda Mastan Rao, Zilla Parishad chairperson Ganta Padmasri, Eluru MLA Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani), Denduluru MLA Kothari Abbayya Chowdary inaugurated Yadava community hall built at a cost of `14 lakh at 32nd division in Eluru on Sunday.



He Jagan empowered politically, the socially backward sections by appointing them in key political posts. He said due to his reforms in the social sector, poverty has reduced to 6 per cent from 12 per cent. He said that the secretariat system has helped in realising dreams of Mahatma Gandhi’s “Grama Swarajyam’’. He said that paddy was being purchased from farmers without intervention of mediators. Rajya Sabha member Beeda Mastan Rao and Eluru MLA Alla Nani said that the previous governments treated BCs as only vote banks, but Jagan considers these sections as the backbones of the society as well as that of democracy.











