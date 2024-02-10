Mahesh, Namrata flag fake account of daughter Sitara

Superstar Mahesh Babu who is basking in the success of ‘Guntur Kaaram’ was shocked to see a fake social media account of his daughter Sitara. On Saturday (February 10), Namrata shared an official statement on Instagram and said that officials are investigating the cyber crime and the person impersonating Sitara will be apprehended.In the statement, Namrata also stated that the unidentified user has been posing as Sitara and sending trading and investment links to other users. She also tagged the official account of her daughter in the caption of her post and stated that it is her only account on Instagram. The former model turned actress also requested her followers not to trust any other account except for her official one."The Madhapur police, in connection with Team GMB, have issued a warning about a cybercrime incident involving the impersonation of Ms.Sitara Ghattamaneni on Instagram. An unidentified user has been fraudulently posing as Ms. Ghattamaneni, sending trading and investment links to unsuspecting users. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individual responsible for these activities to prevent future occurrences," the statement read.It added, "The public is advised to verify the authenticity of celebrity accounts before engaging with any financial advice online."