MP Arvind: Modi, Shah Bat for Increase in BJP Vote Share in Assembly Polls

Nizamabad: MP Arvind Dharmapuri has claimed that the BJP also got a 30 per cent vote share, on par with what the ruling Congress and the BRS parties got in recent assembly elections in Telangana.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP vote share was just 8 per cent, which increased this time to 30 per cent. The BJP has been strengthening its organizational heft in Telangana and would form government in the next elections, he said.

Arvind began his election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections here on Sunday. He performed puja at the Sri Raghunatha Temple at Quilla and took part in various programmes.

Speaking at the Munnuru Kapu Athmiya meeting, the MP said Nizamabad Parliament constituency always had a strong base for the BJP. “I learned ideals from my father and former Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas on how to serve the people, especially the various communities,” Arvind recalled.

He said, “By following the footsteps of D Srinivas, I chose efficient MLA candidates under Nizamabad parliament constituency and strengthened the BJP.”

“During the last five years, the central government had diverted MPLADS funds for Corona-related vaccine distribution and related expenses for two years, but the remaining funds were allocated to the needy,” he said.

“Not only Munnuru Kapus, but all communities must unite and protect the Dharma and Country,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah congratulated the Telangana BJP for getting a good vote share in the assembly polls, he said.

The MP said Modi was giving good governance and a corruption-free rule. Ignoring party affiliations, the Enforcement Directorate raided all the black money holders to check corruption, he claimed.

MP Arvind termed PM Narendra Modi as ‘Abhinava Shivaji and Kapu (farmer)’ of the country.

He said that Muslim invaders destroyed Hindu temples and constructed mosques, but now Prime Minister Modi initiated efforts to set up Hindu temples in Muslim countries. Hindu temples have come up in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, he said.

Armoor MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy, BJP district president K Dinesh and others were present.