970th Avatarotsavam of Ananthalwar celebrated in Tirumala

Tirupati: Over 300 descendants of Sri Ananthalwar, a revered disciple of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, gathered at the Ananthalwar Gardens in Tirumala on Sunday to celebrate his 970th Avatarotsavam. The event was organised by the Alwar Divya Prabandham project of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).



The highlight of the celebrations was the "Nalaira Divya Prabhandha Gosthiganam," where the descendants recited verses from the sacred Divya Prabandham texts. Tirumala Junior Pontiff Chinna Jeeyar Swamy lauded Ananthalwar's lifelong devotion to Lord Venkateswara, particularly his practice of offering flowers to the deity for 102 years. Vaishnava scholars also delivered discourses on the exemplary life and teachings of Ananthalwar.



Another significant event held in Tirumala on Sunday was the seventh edition of the Ayodhyakanda Akhanda Parayanam. This recitation program saw over 150 scholars and devotees chanting 155 verses from Sargas 22 to 25 of the Ayodhyakanda section of the Ramayana, along with verses from the Yoga Vasistha and Dhanvantari Mahamantram.









