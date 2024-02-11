Top
Home » Nation

Lokesh launches poll campaign in Srikakulam

Nation
DC Correspondent
11 Feb 2024 5:56 PM GMT (Update:2024-02-11 18:01:38.0)
Lokesh launches poll campaign in Srikakulam
x
TD national general secretary Nara Lokesh launched the campaign for the party in Tekkali in Srikakulam district on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: TD national general secretary Nara Lokesh launched the campaign for the party in Tekkali in Srikakulam district on Sunday.


Addressing the people, he said TD would prioritise the development of north Andhra and ensure checking migration. He emphasised the establishment of a special economic zone (SEZ) in the region to boost economic growth.

Lokesh pledged to reinstate cancelled schemes and introduce new measures to uplift the people of Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted the TD’s track record of governance under leaders like NTR and Chandrababu Naidu, promising to continue their legacy of progress and prosperity.

Lokesh called for unity among opposition parties and urged citizens to reject the present government. He reiterated the TD's commitment to empowering every citizen and building a prosperous Andhra Pradesh.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Lokesh TDP Andhra Pradesh Elections 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X