Lokesh launches poll campaign in Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam: TD national general secretary Nara Lokesh launched the campaign for the party in Tekkali in Srikakulam district on Sunday.



Addressing the people, he said TD would prioritise the development of north Andhra and ensure checking migration. He emphasised the establishment of a special economic zone (SEZ) in the region to boost economic growth.



Lokesh pledged to reinstate cancelled schemes and introduce new measures to uplift the people of Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted the TD’s track record of governance under leaders like NTR and Chandrababu Naidu, promising to continue their legacy of progress and prosperity.



Lokesh called for unity among opposition parties and urged citizens to reject the present government. He reiterated the TD's commitment to empowering every citizen and building a prosperous Andhra Pradesh.











