New Kinetic E-Luna Offers 110 km Range

Pune: The Pune-based Kinetic Green, an electric vehicle manufacturer, has launched the new E-Luna, an electric moped priced at Rs 69,990, making it the most affordable high-speed electric two-wheeler in the country.

The E-Luna sets itself apart in the electric vehicle market with its unique blend of style, versatility, and affordability, the company said.

The strategic pricing aligns with Kinetic Green's vision to make electric mobility accessible to the masses.

While the E-Lina X1 variant costs Rs 69,990, the X2 variant is pegged at Rs 74,990.

The Kinetic E-Luna is based on a dual tubular steel chassis. It has a removable rear seat, which makes way for a carrier. The company claims a payload capacity of 150 kg.

The E-Luna is available with three battery options - 1.7 kWh, 2 kWh, offering 110 km of range on a single charge and a 3 kWh unit with 150 km range. The company claims a running cost of 10 paise per km.

A 2.2 kW hub motor enables the electric moped to reach a claimed top speed of 50 km/h. It rides on 16-inch wire-spoke wheels with a telescopic fork at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear.

In terms of features, the Kinetic E-Luna comes with a digital instrument console with a Distance to Empty (DTE) indicator, a USB charging port, three riding modes, a side-stand sensor and a combi-braking system.

The E-Luna is available in five colour options - Mulberry Red, Pearl Yellow, Night Star Black, Ocean Blue and Sparkling Green.

“At an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs. 69,990, E-Luna is not only the most affordable high speed electric two-wheeler but also the most easy-on-pocket two-wheeler with its 10 paisa per km running cost,” said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, the Founder-CEO of Kinetic Green.

The company has cumulatively sold over 100,000 electric vehicles and achieved sales of around Rs 1,200 crores.