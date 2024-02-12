Nizamabad: Gulf Migrants Rights and Welfare Forum president Kotapati Narasimham Naidu called on IT and NRI cell minister D. Sridhar Babu on Sunday and urged him to set up the Gulf Pravasi Board for the welfare of the 25 lakh workers from Telangana state working in the Middle East.

Naidu submitted a report on the Gulf Pravasi Board proposal to Sridhar Babu. The Congress had assured that it would issue an NRI policy during election campaign ,and it should be done at the earliest, Naidu said. The minister assured that he would meet with representatives of NRIs and Gulf migrant workers. Sridhar Babu also directed the authorities concerned to initiate steps to draft the policy, Naidu said.