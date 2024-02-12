Education Based On Indian Values Need Of The Hour: Modi

Tankara: Marking the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasized the need for an education system grounded in Indian values.

Addressing a virtual event from Swami Dayanand's birthplace in Tankara, Modi lauded the Arya Samaj founder's call for a return to the Vedas during a period of social evils and colonial subjugation. “An education system based on Indian values is the need of the hour,” he declared, commending the Arya Samaj schools for their long-standing commitment to such ideals.

Modi highlighted Swami Dayanand’s role in challenging societal stereotypes and promoting scientific thinking. He credited him with restoring confidence in Indian culture and spirituality, paving the way for revolutionary figures like Lala Lajpat Rai and Ram Prasad Bismil.

Drawing parallels with India's current "Amrit Kaal" period, the PM urged the Arya Samaj to continue their nation-building endeavors with renewed vigour. He praised the DAV institutions, inspired by Swami Dayanand, and pledged their continued support.

Recognising Swami Dayanand's advocacy for women’s rights, Modi mentioned the recent Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as a step towards realising his vision. He encouraged students of the DAV network to connect with the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' initiative aimed at empowering young Indians.

Concluding his speech, Modi acknowledged his personal connection to Swami Dayanand, born in his home state of Gujarat, and expressed his commitment to upholding his legacy.