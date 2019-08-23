News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Setback for Pakistan: The Asia Pacific Group of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global watchdog of terror financing and money laundering, has put Pakistan in 'enhanced blacklist' for failing to meet global standards on Friday.

Tamil Nadu on high alert: Tamil Nadu has been on high alert since midnight Thursday after a six-member group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) may have entered the state.

BJP's counter initiative for WB: In a bid to counter TMC's "Didi Ke Bolo" (Tell Didi) mass outreach programme, the West Bengal BJP unit is all set to launch "Cha Chakra" - get together over a cup of tea- to reach out to the people and spread party's message with an eye on the next Assembly polls.

Kashmir mediation again?: US President Donald Trump is "ready to assist" India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue if both sides ask for it, the White House said on Thursday, even as Washington was "very closely" monitoring the situation.

Update on Chidambaram: In a setback to the Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing of Chidambaram's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order in CBI case until Monday.

Macron supports India's stand on Kashmir: India and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir issue bilaterally and no third party should "interfere or incite" violence in the region, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday after his marathon one-on-one talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amazon wildfires crisis: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said wildfires in the Amazon were an "international crisis" and called on this weekend's G7 to address the issue.

Party swaping of TDP MLAs: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said that as many as 10 MLAs from the TDP are ready to join the ruling YSRCP if Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accepts them.

Validity of Triple Talaq questionable?: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the plea challenging the validity of law which makes triple talaq among Muslims punishable offence.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay a three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad from August 26, to meet the locals and leaders of the party.

MLA Anant Singh appeared in Delhi court: MLA Anant Singh, who had been absconding for the last few days after an FIR was lodged against him under the newly amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act, finally today appeared in a Delhi court and moved his surrender application on Friday.

Alka Lamba out of Delhi Assembly: Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Friday by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for "defying" his directions.

INX case: Myanmar on Friday pushed blame for its second failed attempt to repatriate the Rohingya on Bangladesh, a day after not a single refugee turned up to return to conflict-scarred Rakhine state.

What ED tells SC: Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram had asked the then promoters of INX Media Group, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, to "take care of his son" when they met him for FIPB approval, ED Friday told the Supreme Court.

Priyanka Chopra's opinion personal: After the recent controversy of Pakistan Human Rights Minister's suggestion to remove Priyanka Chopra as UNICEF goodwill ambassador, a spokesperson from UN said that Chopra retains her right to speak in personal capacity.

Babri demolition case: The SC bench asked senior advocate Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the state, to consider all the five requests of the special judge within two weeks time saying these requests appears to be reasonable.

RSS guides BJP for upcoming Delhi Assembly polls: Expressing disappointment with Delhi's BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, ahead of the Assembly polls in the national capital, the RSS has said under his leadership BJP may end up “losing an election that the party can easily win”.

Rahul attacks government over slowing economy; Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the government's own advisers had now admitted that the country's economy was in a "deep mess" and asked the Centre to remonetise it by putting money in the hands of "the needy and not the greedy".

Sitharaman on plunging economy: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke her silence today and made a number of announcements to revive economic growth as the country faces a slowdown. At a press brief, she said India's growth rate is "higher than everybody else" and "more than US and China".

Tharoor and Manu support Jairam: Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Shashi Tharoor on Friday come out in support of party colleague Jairam Ramesh, saying demonising Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "wrong" and he should be praised for doing the right things.

Modi in France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in France on Friday during the first leg of his three-nation tour. He also unveiled a memorial for the victims of the two Air India plane crashes in Saint Gervais, near the French Alps.

Naresh Goyal's properties searched: The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches on Friday at the premises of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in connection with a case of alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, officials said.

