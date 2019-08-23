Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2019 Pak placed in 'enhan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pak placed in 'enhanced blacklist' of terror watchdog FATF Asia Pacific arm

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Aug 23, 2019, 11:55 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Last week, Pak submitted document that detailed all changes govt made to existing laws and actions taken against terror groups.
Pakistan had also claimed that it had charged Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed with terror financing, and froze all assets of the JuD and other UNSC banned outfits this year. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Asia Pacific Group of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global watchdog of terror financing and money laundering, has put Pakistan in 'enhanced blacklist' for failing to meet global standards on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, Indian officials said that FATF found Pakistan non-compliant on 32 of 40 compliance parameters on money laundering and terror financing.

 

The official said despite its efforts, Pakistan could not convince the 41-member plenary to upgrade it on any parameter.

The meeting was held in Canberra, Australia and the discussions lasted over seven hours over two days.

Last week, Islamabad had submitted a 450-page compliance document that detailed all the changes the government had made to existing laws, and actions against terror groups in the past year and a half.

Pakistan had also claimed that it had charged Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed with terror financing, and froze all assets of the JuD and other UNSC banned outfits this year.

Now, Pakistan has to focus on avoiding the blacklist in October, when the 15-month timeline ends on the FATF's 27-point action plan.

