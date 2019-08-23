Nation Politics 23 Aug 2019 Take our advice and ...
Take our advice and remonetise economy: Rahul's tips to Modi

He also said the Congress had been cautioning about the state of the economy for long.
'Put money back in the hands of the needy and not the greedy,' Rahul wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the government's own advisers had now admitted that the country's economy was in a "deep mess" and asked the Centre to remonetise it by putting money in the hands of "the needy and not the greedy".

"Government's own economic advisors have finally acknowledged what we cautioned for long - India's economy is in a deep mess. Now, accept our solution and remonetise the economy, by putting money back in the hands of the needy and not the greedy," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

