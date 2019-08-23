Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2019 TN on high alert aft ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TN on high alert after intel warning of 6 LeT terrorists entering state

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Aug 23, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 11:23 am IST
Security has been beefed up in all the major cities of TN and in public places including railway stations, malls and bus stands.
Tamil Nadu police launched a combing operation following the alert which included raids at several locations. (Photo: PTI)
Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu has been on high alert since midnight Thursday after a six-member group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) may have entered the state.

The state home department sounded the alert after they were tipped off by intelligence agencies that terrorists had entered the state from Sri Lanka for possible attacks in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, reported Hindustan Times.

 

Tamil Nadu police launched a combing operation following the alert which included raids at several locations.

The security has been beefed up in all the major cities of Tamil Nadu and in public places including railway stations, malls and bus stands.

According to News18 report, one Pakistani and five Sri Lankan Tamil Muslims have made their way into the state. The alert also highlighted that the men are likely to have disguised as Hindus "with tilak/bhabuti smeared on foreheads". The Pakistani national has been identified as Ilyas Anwar.

According to reports, security installations foreign embassies, tourist spots and worship centres could be among the targets of the terrorist group. Officials are also monitoring the coastal areas, particularly the movement of ferries and boats.

Last week, Bengaluru had been put on high alert following intelligence inputs of a possible terror strike. Security agencies flagged inputs of possible terror attacks by Pakistan-based terror groups after Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status.

Tags: tamil nadu, terror attack, let, terrorists
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


