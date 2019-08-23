Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2019 SC to hear P Chidamb ...
SC to hear P Chidambaram's bail plea in INX Media case today

PTI
Published Aug 23, 2019, 8:12 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 9:30 am IST
A Delhi court on Thursday allowed Central Bureau of Investigation the four-day custody of Chidambaram.
Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday in the case, had approached the top court against the high court's August 20 verdict. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea challenging the Delhi High Court verdict dismissing his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case will be heard on Friday by the Supreme Court bench headed by Justice R Banumathi.

Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday in the case, had approached the top court against the high court's August 20 verdict.

 

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed CBI the four-day custody of Chidambaram.

Read | INX case: CBI tells court Chidambaram not cooperating, gets him for 4 days

The Congress leader was arrested after he failed to get protection on Wednesday from the Supreme Court which decided to hear on Friday his plea seeking stay of the high court order.

Read | Top Congress leader P Chidambaram arrested for money laundering

His plea would be heard in the apex court by a bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna.

On Wednesday, Registrar (Judicial) of the apex court had informed Chidambaram's lawyers that Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

Chidambaram, who was home minister and finance minister in the UPA government from 2004-2014, had sought a stay on the Delhi High Court's August 20 judgement which had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, paving the way for his arrest in cases related to the INX Media scam.

The cases have been lodged by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Repeated attempts were made by his lawyers Wednesday for seeking urgent hearing on Chidambaram's plea the same day itself, but the CJI decided that the case will be heard on Friday.

Read | What is the INX media case and how are the Chidambarams involved?

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had opposed the plea of Chidambaram for hearing the matter on oral mentioning saying that the papers are not with him. Chidambaram had suffered a major setback on August 20 when the high court dismissed his anticipatory bail in the INX Media case describing him as the "kingpin", and paved the way for the investigating agencies, CBI and ED, to arrest him.

...
