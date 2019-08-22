Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2019 INX Media case: P Ch ...
INX Media case: P Chidambaram to be produced in special CBI court today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 22, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 11:02 am IST
Karti Chidambaram said that his father’s arrest was done to divert attention from the issue of Article 370.
After his arrest, doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital conducted medical examination at the CBI headquarters. (Photo: PTI)
 After his arrest, doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital conducted medical examination at the CBI headquarters. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday night from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case, will be produced in a special CBI court on Thursday.

Read | Top Congress leader P Chidambaram arrested for money laundering

 

Chidambaram was kept in lockup number 5 in CBI custody after being medically examined by doctors of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. It is learnt here heardly responded to questions by CBI sleuths.

Here are LIVE updates:

10:30 am: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala addressed the media on P Chidambaram’s arrest and said, “India witnessed broad daylight murder of democracy and the rule of law in last two days”. He said the government was using CBI, ED as "personal revenge seeking departments".

Referring to Indrani Mukherjea's accusation that the Chidambaram's had taken cutbacks in the INX deal, Surjewala retorted, “A seasoned politician has been arrested on the statement of a woman who is charged with the murder of her own daughter.”

10:20 am: Kapil Sibal said, “It's a matter of great concern to us as members of the legal fraternity, also it should be a matter of concern as citizens. All we wanted was a hearing, the presiding judge chose instead to say that I am sending the file to CJI. Isn't a citizen entitled to be heard?”

10:00 am: Karti Chidambaram landed in Delhi in the morning. He said, “This is not merely targeting my father but the Congress party as well. I will go to Jantar Mantar to protest.” He said he had never met Indrani Mukerjea or her husband Peter.

“The only time I've seen Indrani was when CBI took me to confront her. I have had no interaction with anyone directly or indirectly connected with their company,” he added.

09:50 am: Karti Chidambaram arrives at Delhi Airport from Chennai.

(Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)

09:30 am: Satya Pal Singh, Baghpat BJP MP said, “Chidambaram is a former Union Finance and Home Minister. He is an intellectual and knows the law. He should not have behaved like this after the court's order. What happened was not good. Had he surrendered earlier, his dignity would have remained intact.”

Read | Confident there is no case against Chidambaram: Cong leader Salman Khurshid

09:00 am: Salman Khurshid on P Chidambaram’s arrest said, “It's deeply distressing that all that had to happen, there was no question of not being answerable to the law.” He said the matter was listed on Friday and the probe agency could have waited till then.

Read | 'Only done to settle political scores': Karti Chidambaram on father's arrest

06:30 am: Karti Chidambaram said that his father’s arrest was done to divert attention from the issue of Article 370.

Missing from Tuesday evening — soon after the Delhi High Court refused him anticipatory bail — Chidambaram surfaced at the Congress headquarters on Wednesday evening to claim innocence. In a brief address he said he had not committed any offence and that he had all faith in the law “even if it was implemented by an unequal hand of probe agencies”.

Read | What is the INX media case and how are the Chidambarams involved?

Shortly before his address on Wednesday night, Chidambaram held a press meet at the Congress headquarters. He had said: ''I have not been accused of any wrongdoing in INX media case... no chargesheet was filed by either ED or CBI before a competent court.'' He left the Congress office exactly after six minutes.

Probe agencies — unable to find him in the last 24 hours — were hot in pursuit and reached his Jor Bagh home soon after. Officers scaled the walls and jumped inside as the gate was not opened.

Read | INX case: P Chidambaram arrested by CBI, taken to HQ for interrogation

As batches of officers reached Chidambaram’s home, some of them were allowed to enter the house. He was bundled into an Ertiga by CBI officials around 9.45 pm Wednesday and whisked away.

...
The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the 10th day, with counsel for the one of the original litigants seeking enforcement of his rights to worship at the disputed site. (Photo: File)

SC commences hearing for 10th day in Ayodhya land dispute case

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been arrested on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly and will be produced before a court on Thursday, a police official said. (Photo: File)

96 including Dalit leader arrested after protest over demolition of temple in Delhi

On the other hand, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused the Congress party of being synonymous with corruption. (Photo: PTI)

Confident there is no case against Chidambaram: Cong leader Salman Khurshid

Priyanka's tweets come hours after some protestors including Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad was arrested on Wednesday night after being charged with rioting and obstructing public-servant in the discharge of public functions. (Photo: File)

Ravidas temple demolition: Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP govt over arrest of protestors



SC commences hearing for 10th day in Ayodhya land dispute case

The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the 10th day, with counsel for the one of the original litigants seeking enforcement of his rights to worship at the disputed site. (Photo: File)

Chidambaram spends night at CBI headquarter which he inaugurated in 2011

Chidambaram, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA regime, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh on Wednesday night to arrest him in INX Media case. (Photo: CBI website)

'Dream of Uttam Pradesh turned into hatya pradesh': Akhilesh on fake encounters

The SP chief made the allegation while addressing a public meeting here on the occasion of the inauguration of a building of the local A K College. (Photo: File)

Protest against Ravidas temple demolition turns violent, Bhim Army chief detained

The protest, attended by a large number of people from different states, caused massive traffic jams in several areas of the city. (Photo: PTI)

Air Force to get 1st Rafale jet next month; Rajnath Singh to visit France

The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons and missiles. (Representational Image)
