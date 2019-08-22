INX Media case: P Chidambaram to be produced in special CBI court today

After his arrest, doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital conducted medical examination at the CBI headquarters. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday night from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case, will be produced in a special CBI court on Thursday.

Chidambaram was kept in lockup number 5 in CBI custody after being medically examined by doctors of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. It is learnt here heardly responded to questions by CBI sleuths.

Here are LIVE updates:

10:30 am: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala addressed the media on P Chidambaram’s arrest and said, “India witnessed broad daylight murder of democracy and the rule of law in last two days”. He said the government was using CBI, ED as "personal revenge seeking departments".

Referring to Indrani Mukherjea's accusation that the Chidambaram's had taken cutbacks in the INX deal, Surjewala retorted, “A seasoned politician has been arrested on the statement of a woman who is charged with the murder of her own daughter.”

10:20 am: Kapil Sibal said, “It's a matter of great concern to us as members of the legal fraternity, also it should be a matter of concern as citizens. All we wanted was a hearing, the presiding judge chose instead to say that I am sending the file to CJI. Isn't a citizen entitled to be heard?”

10:00 am: Karti Chidambaram landed in Delhi in the morning. He said, “This is not merely targeting my father but the Congress party as well. I will go to Jantar Mantar to protest.” He said he had never met Indrani Mukerjea or her husband Peter.

“The only time I've seen Indrani was when CBI took me to confront her. I have had no interaction with anyone directly or indirectly connected with their company,” he added.

09:50 am: Karti Chidambaram arrives at Delhi Airport from Chennai.

(Photo: ANI)

09:30 am: Satya Pal Singh, Baghpat BJP MP said, “Chidambaram is a former Union Finance and Home Minister. He is an intellectual and knows the law. He should not have behaved like this after the court's order. What happened was not good. Had he surrendered earlier, his dignity would have remained intact.”

09:00 am: Salman Khurshid on P Chidambaram’s arrest said, “It's deeply distressing that all that had to happen, there was no question of not being answerable to the law.” He said the matter was listed on Friday and the probe agency could have waited till then.

06:30 am: Karti Chidambaram said that his father’s arrest was done to divert attention from the issue of Article 370.

Missing from Tuesday evening — soon after the Delhi High Court refused him anticipatory bail — Chidambaram surfaced at the Congress headquarters on Wednesday evening to claim innocence. In a brief address he said he had not committed any offence and that he had all faith in the law “even if it was implemented by an unequal hand of probe agencies”.

Shortly before his address on Wednesday night, Chidambaram held a press meet at the Congress headquarters. He had said: ''I have not been accused of any wrongdoing in INX media case... no chargesheet was filed by either ED or CBI before a competent court.'' He left the Congress office exactly after six minutes.

Probe agencies — unable to find him in the last 24 hours — were hot in pursuit and reached his Jor Bagh home soon after. Officers scaled the walls and jumped inside as the gate was not opened.

As batches of officers reached Chidambaram’s home, some of them were allowed to enter the house. He was bundled into an Ertiga by CBI officials around 9.45 pm Wednesday and whisked away.