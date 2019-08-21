Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2019 INX case: SC says ca ...
INX case: SC says can't pass order on Chidambaram's plea, will send file to CJI

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 21, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 10:47 am IST
A team of CBI officers arrived at Chidambaram’s posh Jor Bagh residence late on Tuesday night but could not find him home.
Chidambaram has been questioned several times in the case, which involves alleged kickbacks received by his son Karti Chidambaram in exchange for allowing INX Media, a television company, to receive foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. (Photo: File)
 Chidambaram has been questioned several times in the case, which involves alleged kickbacks received by his son Karti Chidambaram in exchange for allowing INX Media, a television company, to receive foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former Union finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday would seek relief from the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant him any protection from arrest in the INX Media Case.

Rejecting his bail request, the judge said, "Facts of the case prima facie reveal that the petitioner is the kingpin, that is, the key conspirator in this case".

 

A team of officers from the CBI arrived at Chidambaram’s posh Jor Bagh residence late on Tuesday night but could not find him home.

Here are LIVE updates:

10:30 am: Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Vivek Tankha are inside the courtroom.

10:15 am: Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in Supreme Court by lawyers of P Chidambaram seeking interim relief against Tuesday's order of the Delhi High Court cancelling Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea.

“None of the three grounds to deny bail were made by the HC: there is no allegation that the petitioner is likely to flee justice; or that the petitioner is likely to influence the witnesses; or that the petitioner is likely to tamper with the evidence,” said the petition filed by Chidambaram.

09:37 am: On being asked 'how do you see the CBI action?’, senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, “Extremely unfair.”

09:30 am: Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "India witnesses worst kind of virulent vendetta by Modi Government as the BJP runs a police state. Judge reserves judgement for 7 months and delivers it 72 hours before retirement, CBI/ED are sent to raid as a respected former FM is hounded. Banana Republic?"

09:25 am: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has seconded Priyanka Gandhi in vouching for Chidambaram's credibility, as has worked closely with him since 1986.

08:30 am: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in support of the senior Congress leader, alleging that he was being "shamefully hunted down" for speaking the truth.

08:10 am: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh condemned the CBI action and said that this is nothing but 'political vendetta'.

07:40 am: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team leaves for the residence of P Chidambaram.

Read | Ahead of SC hearing, CBI officers arrive at Chidambaram's residence in Delhi

04:45 am: Arshdeep Singh Khurana, Chidambaram’s lawyer said, “He has been permitted by Supreme Court to mention the urgent Special Leave Petition against the order before Court at 10:30 am on Wednesday. I, therefore, request you not to take any coercive action against my client till then and await the hearing at 10:30 am.”

Read | 'Under which law was he summoned?' asks Chidambaram's lawyer

Chidambaram's lawyer has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation under what law his client has been told to appear within two hours in an alleged corruption case. "I am instructed to state that your notice fails to mention the provision of law under which my client has been issued a notice to appear within two hours," said Arshdeep Singh Khurana, Chidambaram's lawyer, according to news agency ANI.

Chidambaram has been questioned several times in the case, which involves alleged kickbacks received by his son Karti Chidambaram in exchange for allowing INX Media, a television company, to receive foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

...
Tags: inx media case, p chidambaram, karti chidambaram, supreme court, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi


