Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2019 Ahead of SC hearing, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ahead of SC hearing, CBI officers arrive at Chidambaram's residence in Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 21, 2019, 9:51 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 9:51 am IST
Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case.
Earlier, around midnight, the CBI pasted a notice outside his home asking him to appear before the Investigation Officer within 2 hours. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Earlier, around midnight, the CBI pasted a notice outside his home asking him to appear before the Investigation Officer within 2 hours. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrived at former Finance minister and Congress MP P Chidambaram's residence in Delhi on Wednesday morning ahead of his Supreme Court (SC) hearing at 10:30 AM, news agency ANI reported.

He steered clear of the team and was not to be found there.

 

On August 20, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case.

Earlier, around midnight, the CBI pasted a notice outside his home asking him to appear before the Investigation Officer within 2 hours.

To this, Chidambaram's lawyer had replied asking the CBI under which law was he being summoned on such short notice.

Congress MP and former finance minister Chidambaram has been accused in IMA media case in which he allegedly facilitated foreign investment in a media company during the UPA regime when he was the Finance minister.

...
Tags: imx scam, p chidambaram, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

'Then what was the need for Prime Minister Modi to call US President Donald Trump and complain about it?' he asked.(Photo: File)

Is US Prez 'choudhary'?: Owaisi fumes over PM-Trump conversation on Kashmir

'Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it several times that reservation (of Dalits and OBCs) will not be reduced. I don't think there is any need to review reservation. People who should get reservation will surely get a reservation,' Athawale said. (Photo: ANI)

No need to review reservation: Ramdas Athawale in retort to RSS chief

In addition to these, 1,000 each of low floor air-conditioned and electric buses each will also be added to the existing fleet. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi CM flags off 25 new buses with unique features under cluster scheme

Chidambaram has been questioned several times in the case, which involves alleged kickbacks received by his son Karti Chidambaram in exchange for allowing INX Media, a television company, to receive foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. (Photo: File)

INX media case: Chidambaram files plea in SC, says 'won't flee from justice'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Daniel Craig, Rami Malek's James Bond film is officially titled 'No Time to Die'

Rami Malek, Daniel Craig. (Photo: AP photo)
 

Kia Seltos launch tomorrow: Here’s everything you need to know

Kia Seltos is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Lok Sabha Secretariat bans plastic items in Parliament with immediate effect

"This initiative by the Lok Sabha Secretariat is a step towards the call by the Prime Minister to the nation to make the country free from plastics," order said. (Photo: File)
 

Festive season: SBI announces special benefits for car, personal, education loans

SBI has waived processing fees on car loans during festival season. The bank is offering lowest interest rate starting from 8.70 per cent to customers opting for car loan, with no escalation in interest, the statement said.
 

Aparna Sen & 27 others extend support to Anurag Kashyap against 'threats of violence'

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Train engine runs for 10 km after getting detached from coaches in Andhra Pradesh

A team of technicians was later deployed by railways to connect engine with the bogies. This led to the delay of few other trains that were running on the route. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh: Naxals plant 3 IEDs to attack security forces on Sukma-Dantewada border

It was informed by villagers of Kondasawli that a meeting of around 250 Naxals took place near their village prior to August 15 where 300 people of other villages were also called and directed by Naxals to oppose the security forces. (Photo: ANI)

Eyes missing from body kept in morgue at Kolkata hospital, probe ordered

Sambhunath Das, 69, had suffered head injuries after falling on the road on Sunday. He was declared dead on arrival at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (Representational Image)

Sunanda Pushkar’s body had 15 injuries caused by blunt force: Delhi police to court

The submission was made while hearing arguments on framing of charges against Tharoor in the case related to Sunanda Pushkar's death. (Photo: File)

BJP legislators failing to get berth in K'taka cabinet voice displeasure

More than three weeks after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and running a 'one-man' Cabinet since then, Yediyurappa inducted 17 Ministers. (Photo: File)

Adityanath accepts resignations of 5 ministers ahead of UP cabinet expansion

Speculations regarding the Cabinet expansion started after Adityanath along with state unit party president Swatantra Dev Singh met BJP national president Amit Shah and party's working president JP Nadda last week. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham