Nation Politics 22 Aug 2019 ‘Only done to ...
Nation, Politics

‘Only done to settle political scores’: Karti Chidambaram on father's arrest

ANI
Published Aug 22, 2019, 8:40 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 8:40 am IST
After his arrest by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence, Chidambaram, 73, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency.
After former finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested by CBI on Wednesday night in connection with INX Media case, his son Karti Chidambaram on Thursday said they will fight this 'trumped-up and vindictive act' by a 'pliant agency' politically and legally. (Photo: File)
 After former finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested by CBI on Wednesday night in connection with INX Media case, his son Karti Chidambaram on Thursday said they will fight this 'trumped-up and vindictive act' by a 'pliant agency' politically and legally. (Photo: File)

Chennai: After former finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested by CBI on Wednesday night in connection with INX Media case, his son Karti Chidambaram on Thursday said they will fight this "trumped-up and vindictive act" by a "pliant agency" politically and legally.

"This is a totally vindictive and malicious act done by a pliant agency. This is only done to settle political scores. There is absolutely no necessity to have done this. It has been done only to create a spectacle on television and to tarnish the image of the Congress party, and to tarnish the image of the former Finance and Home Minister. This is a completely trumped-up case in which he has absolutely no connection whatsoever. This is being done only for political reasons," Karti told ANI here.

 

When asked about comparison with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrest in 2010, Karti said, "I am not willing to make any kind of comparisons. I can only comment on the case pertaining to what is happening right now. All I can say is this is a completely trumped-up and vindictive act."

He added, "He (P Chidambaram) has been on anticipatory bail since May last year. The judgment has been reserved since January. And all of a sudden the judgment which came out, I respectfully disagree with it and that is why we have appealed in the Supreme Court. The matter is coming up on August 23, now we will have to see its legal status. We will fight this out politically and legally."

Chidambaram was arrested in the INX Media case on Wednesday night after he failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him as the matter was not heard by the court despite repeated efforts of his lawyers.

After his arrest by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence, Chidambaram, 73, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency. He is likely to be produced before a CBI court at the Rouse Avenue on Thursday.

Earlier, the former Finance Minister made a dramatic appearance at the Congress headquarters in Delhi and addressed a press conference in which he rejected the charges against him and his son in the INX Media case and said "lies" were being spread by "pathological liars."

He then left for his Jor Bagh residence from the Congress office and teams of the CBI and the ED reached soon after. He was arrested in the glare of media after over an hour-long drama during which some officials scaled the gates to gain entry to his house. Supporters of the former Finance Minister raised slogans and tried to stop officials from taking him away. Some of them also blocked the road in protest.

CBI sources said that Chidambaram was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by a competent court.

The CBI and ED filed caveats in the Supreme Court over Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from arrest in the INX media case.

Rejecting the charges against him and his son Karti in the INX Media case, Chidambaram said FIR does not impute any wrongdoing by him and there was no chargesheet either by the CBI or ED before the competent authority.

The CBI had on late Tuesday night put up a notice outside his residence to appear before them in two hours prompting his lawyer to request the investigation agency not to take any coercive action until the hearing of Chidambaram's plea in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

...
Tags: inx media case, chidambaram, cbi, karti chidambaram, arrest
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

After his arrest, doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital conducted medical examination at the CBI headquarters. (Photo: PTI)

INX Media case: P Chidambaram to be produced in special CBI court today

Rao asserted that the Collectors should take inspiration from the forest revival programme implemented around Gajwel and execute it all over the state. (Photo: File)

K Chandrashekhar Rao asks Collectors to prepare plan for forests revival in state

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday decided to widen its money-laundering probe against former finance minister P Chidambaram as it suspects his role in granting allegedly illegal Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearances to at least four more business deals. (Photo: File)

ED to probe more cases against P Chidambaram on FIPB clearances

The SP chief made the allegation while addressing a public meeting here on the occasion of the inauguration of a building of the local A K College. (Photo: File)

'Dream of Uttam Pradesh turned into hatya pradesh': Akhilesh on fake encounters



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Introducing iPhone 11 Pro; a master class with crazy tech

The main new iPhone concept is Side Displays.
 

RTGS system for customer transactions to open at 7 am from Aug 26: RBI

RTGS System is available for customer transactions from 0800 hours to 1800 hours and for inter-bank transactions from 0800 hours to 1945 hours. (Photo: Pexels)
 

UP cops prompt action saves life of a man attempting suicide in Hardoi

‘I received a call and the caller was a woman who was crying and she said that her husband is not opening the door and has hanged himself,’ the constable said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here's what happened when Amitabh asked contestant the full form of PUBG on KBC 11

KBC blunder. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hyderabad: Amazon inaugurates its largest building in the world, spans 9.5 acres

The campus took three years to build and is Amazon’s first owned office outside the US, and is their single largest building in the world. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Bikini Airline' Vietjet to launch India operations with offer tickets from Rs 9

From December, Vietnam-based airline Vietjet is planning to start direct flight between India and Vietnam. (Photo: VietJet Air)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Watch: Mamata Banerjee makes tea, shares with locals

In another video shared by her, Banerjee can be seen interacting with locals in the area. (Photo: ANI twitter)

'Disgraceful misuse of power': Rahul, other Cong leaders back Chidambaram

After the arrest of the former Union minister P Chidambaram in an alleged money laundering case involving INX Media, Congress leaders – Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter supporting him. (Photo: File)

CBI, ED action against P Chidambaram is political vendetta: M K Stalin

P. Chidambaram

P Chidambaram should face INX Media case: D. Jayakumar

Fisheries minister D. Jayakumar begins work for erecting street lights at Ennore highway in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Local body election will be held soon: Sellur K Raju

Sellur K. Raju
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham