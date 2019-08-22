Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2019 Chidambaram spends n ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chidambaram spends night at CBI headquarter which he inaugurated in 2011

ANI
Published Aug 22, 2019, 10:30 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 11:11 am IST
Chidambaram was one of key guests at inauguration event of CBI headquarters, held on June 30, 2011, in presence of Manmohan Singh.
Chidambaram, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA regime, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh on Wednesday night to arrest him in INX Media case. (Photo: CBI website)
 Chidambaram, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA regime, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh on Wednesday night to arrest him in INX Media case. (Photo: CBI website)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, as then union home minister had participated in the inauguration of the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi's Lodhi Road area in 2011- the same building where he spent Wednesday night after being arrested by the Central probe agency.

Read | INX case: P Chidambaram arrested by CBI, taken to HQ for interrogation

 

The Congress leader, who served as Union Home Minister during November 2008 to July 2012 in the UPA government, was one of the key guests at the inauguration event of CBI headquarters, held on June 30, 2011, in the presence of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

(Photo: CBI website)(Photo: CBI website)

Chidambaram, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA regime, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh on Wednesday night to arrest him in INX Media case.

CBI, which issued a lookout notice against Chidambaram arrested him after he made a dramatic appearance at the Congress headquarters in Delhi and addressed a press conference in which he rejected the charges against him and his son in the INX Media case and said "lies" were being spread by "pathological liars."

Read | Top Congress leader P Chidambaram arrested for money laundering

On Wednesday, the former minister failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him as the matter was not heard by the court despite repeated efforts of his lawyers. He is likely to be produced before a CBI court at the Rouse Avenue on Thursday.

Read | INX Media case: P Chidambaram to be produced in special CBI court today

CBI sources said that Chidambaram was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by a competent court.

The CBI and ED filed caveats in the Supreme Court over Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from arrest in the INX media case.

The CBI had on late Tuesday night put up a notice outside his residence to appear before them in two hours prompting his lawyer to request the investigation agency not to take any coercive action until the hearing of Chidambaram's plea in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The Congress leader's lawyers had moved the apex court against Tuesday's Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea regarding cases filed by the CBI and the ED related to the alleged INX Media scam.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the plea of Chidambaram and said this is a case of money laundering of monumental magnitude.

...
Tags: inx media case, cbi, p chidambaram, karti chidambaram, manmohan singh


Latest From Nation

The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the 10th day, with counsel for the one of the original litigants seeking enforcement of his rights to worship at the disputed site. (Photo: File)

SC commences hearing for 10th day in Ayodhya land dispute case

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been arrested on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly and will be produced before a court on Thursday, a police official said. (Photo: File)

96 including Dalit leader arrested after protest over demolition of temple in Delhi

On the other hand, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused the Congress party of being synonymous with corruption. (Photo: PTI)

Confident there is no case against Chidambaram: Cong leader Salman Khurshid

Priyanka's tweets come hours after some protestors including Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad was arrested on Wednesday night after being charged with rioting and obstructing public-servant in the discharge of public functions. (Photo: File)

Ravidas temple demolition: Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP govt over arrest of protestors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dwayne Johnson leads Forbes' highest-paid actors list, Akshay Kumar in top 10

Akshay Kumar and Dwayne Johnson.
 

PUBG update brings Helicopters, Tanks, Rocket launchers and more; Watch video

The Helicopter also allows the three members apart from the pilot to peek out and shoot just like they could if they were in a car. (Photo: YouTube/Mr Ghost Gaming)
 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Ford Figo: What do the prices say?

Hyundai has launched the third-generation i10 in India which carries the moniker Grand i10 Nios.
 

Introducing iPhone 11 Pro; a master class with crazy tech

The main new iPhone concept is Side Displays.
 

RTGS system for customer transactions to open at 7 am from Aug 26: RBI

RTGS System is available for customer transactions from 0800 hours to 1800 hours and for inter-bank transactions from 0800 hours to 1945 hours. (Photo: Pexels)
 

UP cops prompt action saves life of a man attempting suicide in Hardoi

‘I received a call and the caller was a woman who was crying and she said that her husband is not opening the door and has hanged himself,’ the constable said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC commences hearing for 10th day in Ayodhya land dispute case

The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the 10th day, with counsel for the one of the original litigants seeking enforcement of his rights to worship at the disputed site. (Photo: File)

INX Media case: P Chidambaram to be produced in special CBI court today

After his arrest, doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital conducted medical examination at the CBI headquarters. (Photo: PTI)

'Dream of Uttam Pradesh turned into hatya pradesh': Akhilesh on fake encounters

The SP chief made the allegation while addressing a public meeting here on the occasion of the inauguration of a building of the local A K College. (Photo: File)

Protest against Ravidas temple demolition turns violent, Bhim Army chief detained

The protest, attended by a large number of people from different states, caused massive traffic jams in several areas of the city. (Photo: PTI)

Air Force to get 1st Rafale jet next month; Rajnath Singh to visit France

The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons and missiles. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham