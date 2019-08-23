World America 23 Aug 2019 Trump ready to assis ...
World, America

Trump ready to assist India, Pak over Kashmir if asked by both: US official

PTI
Published Aug 23, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 9:08 am IST
A senior US administration official said the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan is expected to come up.
Trump on Tuesday said that he was willing to either mediate or do something to resolve the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan. (Photo: File)
 Trump on Tuesday said that he was willing to either mediate or do something to resolve the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump is "ready to assist" India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue if both sides ask for it, the White House said on Thursday, even as Washington was "very closely" monitoring the situation.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories on August 5.

 

"The United States is watching the situation in Kashmir very closely. We are continuing to call for calm and restraint, including on rhetoric," a senior administration official said ahead of the bilateral meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G7 Summit in France over the weekend.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

According to the official, Trump is "very focused" on the situation in Kashmir because of the broader implications of the developments in Jammu and Kashmir and the potential for increased stability in the region. "What he (Trump) has indicated that he is ready to assist if both sides are interested in helping to reduce their tension. But we just know that India has not requested any formal mediation,” the official said requesting anonymity.

The official said that President Trump, during his meeting with Modi in France will likely want to hear how he intends to calm regional tensions in the aftermath of his decisions on Kashmir.

"The President will likely want to hear from Prime Minister Modi on how he plans to reduce regional tensions and uphold respect for human rights in Kashmir, as part of India's role as the world's largest democracy," he said.

Trump on Tuesday said that he was willing to either mediate or do something to resolve the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan. But New Delhi has made it clear to the US that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no role for a third party. According to the official, in light of this significant move by Modi on Kashmir, the president is likely to stress the need for dialogue among all sides of the conflict and he hopes that India will lift communication and movement restrictions in Kashmir and exercise utmost restrain in dealing with potential protests.

Trump has said that he is friends with both the leaders of India and Pakistan and “stands ready to assist if they both would like him to do so", the official said.

"Certainly, president Trump is also calling on Pakistan to prevent infiltration of militants across the Line of Control that divides Kashmir and to crack down on groups on its territory that have attacked India in the past,” said the official.

Trump, the official said, is very much looking forward to his meetings with Prime Minister Modi where they will discuss the strategic partnership and how they can cooperate more closely on issues like defence cooperation, counterterrorism and trade.

"We expect the two leaders to build on a very productive discussion they had in Osaka at the G-20 as well as the phone call that they held earlier this week. They will look for solutions on the trade front. The US is looking to India to reduce tariffs and open its market," said the official.

...
Tags: donald trump, narendra modi, g7 summit, kashmir issue, imran khan
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said wildfires in the Amazon were an 'international crisis' and called on this weekend's G7 to address the issue. (Photo: File)

'International crisis': French President on Amazon wildfires

Russia and the US traded accusations at the United Nations Thursday of risking a new arms race as China said it would play no part in any new missile deal. (Photo: AFP)

'We will not stand idle': US, Russia trade barbs at UN over 'new arms race'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have taken a month to embark on his first trip abroad, but he was quick to make himself at home in President Emmanuel Macron's gilded palace, putting his feet up on the furniture. (Photo: AP)

Watch: Boris Johnson puts his feet up at palace during Brexit talks, Macron amused

Pakistan High Commissioner Major Gen. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat has called on Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and apprised him on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India's historic move to change the constitutional status of the region. (Photo: File)

Sri Lanka desists from speaking on Kashmir, Pak envoy apprises Sirisena



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Latest iPhone 11 leak details Apple’s powerful secret

Apple has faster charging solutions; but sell as an optional extra.
 

Ex-Speaker admits lifting computers, ACs from Andhra Assembly to prevent spoilage

Kodela Sivaprasad was the Speaker during the Telugu Desam Party's tenure. (Photo: FIle0
 

Exclusive Apple leak confirms every last iPhone 11 detail

No less than eleven new features that Apple had hoped to keep under wraps have been revealed.
 

Check out the humanoid Russia sent aboard the Soyuz

Fyodor will only stay on the ISS for two weeks to undergo some tests. (Photo: Roscosmos)
 

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

Yamaha XSR250 would be part of Yamaha’s XSR Heritage lineup consisting of XSR155 and XSR900.
 

New Bose Portable Home speaker to take on Amazon, Google

It promises improved 360-degree sound, deeper bass, and up to 12 hours of battery life.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Jailed art dealer Subhash Kapoor charged in US with looting artifacts

Kapoor was arrested by Interpol in Germany in 2011 and is in jail in India. (Photo: Facebook)

‘Seriously looking’ to end birthright citizenship, says Donald Trump

'We are looking at birthright citizenship very seriously. It’s frankly ridiculous,' Trump said. (Photo: File)

3 women sue Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, citing rape, other sex acts

Epstein, 66, killed himself in his New York prison cell August 10, a little over a month after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges. (Photo: File)

US to hold maritime security dialogue with India today

Both the 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue are scheduled to be held at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. (Representational Photo)

‘Nasty’: Trump scolds Denmark over rejection to buy Greenland

Escalating an international spat, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he scrapped his trip to Denmark because the prime minister made a
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham