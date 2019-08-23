Nation Crime 23 Aug 2019 ED searches Jet Airw ...
Nation, Crime

ED searches Jet Airways founder Goyal's properties in Delhi, Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 23, 2019, 2:26 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
Jet Airways stopped its operations indefinitely earlier in 2019 due to its huge debts, leaving thousands of employees jobless.
In March, Naresh Goyal stepped down as chairman of the Jet Airways. (Photo: ANI)
 In March, Naresh Goyal stepped down as chairman of the Jet Airways. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches on Friday at the premises of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in connection with a case of alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, officials said.

They said the searches are being carried out under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and are aimed at gathering additional evidence.

 

Premises in Mumbai and Delhi are being searched, they said.

A full-service carrier, Jet Airways shuttered operations on April 17 after running out of cash.

A Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) inspection report had found large-scale irregularities, including diversion of funds, at the airline, sources had said in July.

In March, Goyal stepped down as chairman of the airline.

Currently, Jet Airways is undergoing resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

...
Tags: jet airways, enforcement directorate, naresh goyal, chiarman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

'Put money back in the hands of the needy and not the greedy,' Rahul wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File)

Take our advice and remonetise economy: Rahul's tips to Modi

Singh appeared in the courtroom of Metropolitan Magistrate Harun Pratap in the Saket court. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Mokama MLA Anant Singh surrenders before Saket court

The pilgrims were stranded in Gunji for two days after the roads were damaged due to incessant rains in the region. (Photo: ANI Representational)

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: SDRF shifts stranded pilgrims to safer place

‘I have clearly said that without taking Siddaramaiah, who was Chief Minister for five years, into confidence Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi all of a sudden came and said Kumaraswamy is the next Chief Minister, it was their wrong decision,’ Gowda told reporters on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

‘Deve Gowda never allowed others to grow’: Siddaramaiah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Malaysian authorities recover drugs worth USD 161 million in biggest bust till date

The drugs confiscated were estimated to be worth about 676 million ringgit (USD 161.41 million), police said. (Representational Image)
 

Titanic wreck is being consumed by metal-eating bacteria in deep Ocean

Interestingly, the 4K video will make it possible to watch the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. (Photo: Atlantica Production)
 

With 19 hours in air, Qantas to test world's longest flight from New York to Sydney

Those on board will be subject to medical checks, while their sleep patterns and food consumption will be monitored, as Qantas bids to establish non-stop commercial flights from Australia's east coast to London and New York. (Representational Image)
 

Maruti recalls 40,618 units of WagonR to rectify fuel hose system

Owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said.
 

Fully-loaded Kia Seltos GT-line diesel, petrol automatic prices to be announced soon

Both Tech-Line and GT-Line share the same 1.5-litre diesel engine.
 

Here's when Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh starrer 'Marjaavaan' will release

Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh in the poster of 'Marjaavaan'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bangladeshis couple arrested for human trafficking in Hyderabad, minor rescued

Hyderabad police has busted an international human trafficking racket and arrested a couple along with one other person while rescuing a minor, found to be native of Bangladesh. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Man chopped into pieces by wife, children over pension

The deceased was identified as Kishan Maruti Suthar, a 70-year-old retired railway employee. (Photo: Representational)

Chennai: 24-year-old youth gets five year jail term

The judge sentenced him to under-go imprisonment for five years and slapped him with a fine of Rs 5,000. (Representational Image)

Bengal woman gangraped for demanding refund of cut-money, TMC leaders under scanner

A woman from West Bengal was allegedly gangraped by four men including a panchayat member when she asked for a refund of the ‘cut money’ paid by her for getting a house under a government scheme. (Representational Image)

BJP’s pick against Rahul in Wayanad, Thushar Vellappally arrested in UAE

Thushar was sent to Ajman central jail on Wednesday evening. The complaint was filed by Abdullah two days ago. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham