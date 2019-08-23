World Europe 23 Aug 2019 'No place in new Ind ...
World, Europe

'No place in new India for corruption': PM Modi declares at UNESCO in Paris

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 23, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 3:50 pm IST
Modi said India is now surging ahead, 'mandate we got was not merely for running a govt but for building a new India.'
'In new India, the way in which action is being taken against corruption, dynasty politics, loot of people's money, terrorism, this has never happened before,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)
 'In new India, the way in which action is being taken against corruption, dynasty politics, loot of people's money, terrorism, this has never happened before,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in France on Friday during the first leg of his three-nation tour. He also unveiled a memorial for the victims of the two Air India plane crashes in Saint Gervais, near the French Alps.

Addressing the audience, Modi said, “I salute all those including the great Indian nuclear physicist Homi Bhaba, who lost their lives in the two crashes (Air India plane crashes, in 1950 and 1966 in France's Saint Gervais)."

 

 

 

He said that India is now surging ahead and the mandate we got was not merely for running a government but for building a new India.

He said that he has come to a nation of football lovers. Talking about the importance of taking a goal, he said it is the ultimate achievement. He said, "In last 5 years, we set goals which were earlier considered impossible to fulfil.”

Talking about fighting corruption he said, “In new India, the way in which action is being taken against corruption, dynasty politics, loot of people's money, terrorism, this has never happened before. Within 75 days of the new government coming to power we took many strong decisions,” he added.

...
Tags: pm modi, france, paris, unesco
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris


Latest From World

Demonstrators stand outside the Yuen Long MTR station during a protest in Hong Kong.(Photo: AP)

Google disables 210 YouTube channels that targeted Hong Kong protests

The 15th of Osama bin Laden's 20 children and a son of his third wife, Hamza, thought to be about 30 years old, was

US Secretary of Defence confirms death of Al Qaeda's Hamza Bin Laden

The actor and 2000 Miss World had tweeted, 'Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces' in the aftermath of Pulwama attacks of February 14 by Pak-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Indian Air Force's counterstrike on the organisation's base in Pakistan. (Photo: File)

'Personal opinion': UNICEF rubbishes Pak complaint over Priyanka Chopra army remark

Interestingly, the 4K video will make it possible to watch the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. (Photo: Atlantica Production)

Titanic wreck is being consumed by metal-eating bacteria in deep Ocean



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Malaysian authorities recover drugs worth USD 161 million in biggest bust till date

The drugs confiscated were estimated to be worth about 676 million ringgit (USD 161.41 million), police said. (Representational Image)
 

Titanic wreck is being consumed by metal-eating bacteria in deep Ocean

Interestingly, the 4K video will make it possible to watch the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. (Photo: Atlantica Production)
 

With 19 hours in air, Qantas to test world's longest flight from New York to Sydney

Those on board will be subject to medical checks, while their sleep patterns and food consumption will be monitored, as Qantas bids to establish non-stop commercial flights from Australia's east coast to London and New York. (Representational Image)
 

Maruti recalls 40,618 units of WagonR to rectify fuel hose system

Owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said.
 

Fully-loaded Kia Seltos GT-line diesel, petrol automatic prices to be announced soon

Both Tech-Line and GT-Line share the same 1.5-litre diesel engine.
 

Here's when Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh starrer 'Marjaavaan' will release

Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh in the poster of 'Marjaavaan'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

'Colonialist mentality': Brazil President to France's Macron over Amazon fires

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro blasted his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Thursday as having a 'colonialist mentality' for rallying G-7 countries to address wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest. (Photo: File)

'International crisis': French President on Amazon wildfires

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said wildfires in the Amazon were an 'international crisis' and called on this weekend's G7 to address the issue. (Photo: File)

'We will not stand idle': US, Russia trade barbs at UN over 'new arms race'

Russia and the US traded accusations at the United Nations Thursday of risking a new arms race as China said it would play no part in any new missile deal. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: Boris Johnson puts his feet up at palace during Brexit talks, Macron amused

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have taken a month to embark on his first trip abroad, but he was quick to make himself at home in President Emmanuel Macron's gilded palace, putting his feet up on the furniture. (Photo: AP)

No third party should ‘interfere’ in Kashmir issue: French President Macron

The two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of the dynamic and multi-faceted bilateral relationship during their more than 90-minute long one-on-one meeting at Chateau de Chantilly. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham