BJP to launch 'Cha Chakra' to counter TMC's 'Didi ke Bolo' mass outreach initiative

Published Aug 23, 2019, 10:33 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 10:33 am IST
While reacting to development, TMC secretary general mocked BJP for trying to copy TMC new initiative for a better connect with the people.
Mamata Banerjee had also unveiled the massive public outreach programme under which over 1,000 party leaders will visit 10,000 villages over the next 100 days to understand people's problems and redress their grievances. (Photo: File)
 Mamata Banerjee had also unveiled the massive public outreach programme under which over 1,000 party leaders will visit 10,000 villages over the next 100 days to understand people's problems and redress their grievances.

Kolkata: In a bid to counter TMC's "Didi Ke Bolo" (Tell Didi) mass outreach programme, the West Bengal BJP unit is all set to launch "Cha Chakra" - get together over a cup of tea- to reach out to the people and spread party's message with an eye on the next Assembly polls.

Although West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh denied that the initiative, to begin from September, was meant to outsmart TMC'S digital platform for masses, but said it is aimed at reaching out to the people in a more effective manner.

 

"We believe in reaching out to the masses. So from September this year we would launch this Cha Chakra" - get together over a cup of tea- as our mass outreach programme. Earlier, only I used to do it now other leaders will also do it," Ghosh told reporters.

When asked if the proposed programme was meant to counter TMC's mass outreach project launched on advice of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Ghosh replied in negative.

"A cadre based party like BJP doesn't need help of hired professionals to reach out to the asses," he said.

"Generally every morning I go for a morning walk and while returning I have tea at a local shop and speak to the locals. I have been doing this everyday for last several years. I may be at Coochbehar in North Bengal or Kakdwip in South Bengal. But my routine remains the same. So now the party has decided to make it a programme and launch it officially," he said.

While reacting to the development, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, mocked BJP for trying to copy Trinamool Congress new initiative for a better connect with the people.

"They are trying to copy us. Let them do that. We are not bothered. But it won't bear any fruitful results for them as they don't have a mass leader like Mamata Banerjee in Bengal," Chatterjee said.

As advised by poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his firm ''Indian Political Action Committee'' - appointed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after its Lok Sabha poll reverses - Banerjee had on July 29 launched a helpline number 9137091370 and a website www.didikebolo.com as a part of "DidiKeBolo" to enable people to have a direct interface with the party functionaries.

She had also unveiled the massive public outreach programme under which over 1,000 party leaders will visit 10,000 villages over the next 100 days to understand people's problems and redress their grievances.

The BJP which staged a stupendous show in the recently concluded general election by winning 18 out of a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, only four less than the TMC's tally of 22, is leaving no stone unturned to unseat Banerjee from power in the 2021 Assembly polls.

...
