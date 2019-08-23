Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2019 Super-rich tax withd ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Super-rich tax withdrawn; home, auto loans to be cheaper: FM Sitharaman

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Aug 23, 2019, 5:40 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 7:21 pm IST
Finance Minister proposed the government's plan on bringing tax reform to end harassment of taxpayers.
Sitharaman passed the onus of the slowing economy on 'US-China trade war' and 'currency devaluation'. (Photo: ANI)
 Sitharaman passed the onus of the slowing economy on 'US-China trade war' and 'currency devaluation'. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke her silence today and made a number of announcements to revive economic growth as the country faces a slowdown. At a press brief, she said India's growth rate is "higher than everybody else" and "more than US and China". 

Sitharaman passed the onus of the slowing economy on ''US-China trade war'' and ''currency devaluation''. ''Very volatile situation has developed in global trade,'' Sitharaman said.

 

The finance ministry had increased the effective tax rate on individuals with taxable annual income of above Rs 2 crore rupees by about 3 pc, and for those earning above Rs 5 crore by 7 pc.

Foreign Portfolio Investors had become the unintended target of the higher surcharge on the super rich and was widely seek to have contributed to foreigners withdrawing more than USD 3 billion from Indian stocks, reported Hindustan Times.

The enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors levied in the Budget has also been withdrawn. Surcharge on long and short term capital gains made from transfer of equity shared has also been withdrawn. "Pre-budget position is restored," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

She also said, "All pending GST refund due to Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) will be paid in 30 days from today. In future every refund will be done in 60 days."

In a press conference, Sitharaman emphasized the needs of wealth creators. She mentioned that respect for wealth creators was the spirit of the budget for FY20 and consultations with different sectors was done to understand their needs.

Showing optimism, Sitharaman shared the government's plan for reviving the economy. ''Reform is on top of government's agenda. The reform process will continue, we haven't lost momentum,'' she said.

She informed that government will infuse upfront Rs 70,000 crore into public sector banks which will enable the release of Rs 5 lakh crore liquidity in the market.

Finance Minister proposed the government's plan on bringing tax reform to end harassment of taxpayers. ''All tax notices to be issued from a centralised system,'' she said. ''All old tax notices will be decided by Oct 1 or will be uploaded again through the centralised system,'' she added.

In a relief to loan seekers, she said, "Banks will make home, auto loans cheaper.''

Angel Tax for startups have been dropped - "Section 56(2) (viib) shall not be applicable to startups registered under DPIIT. To mitigate genuine difficulties of startups, the Centre will set up cell led by member of CBDT for addressing problems of startups. Startups with an I-T issue can approach this panel," reported NDTV.

Her comments came as Moody’s Investors Service lowered India’s GDP growth forecast for the calendar year 2019 to 6.2 per cent from its previous estimate of 6.8 per cent.

...
Tags: nirmala sitharaman, indian economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The 'most surprising thing' found during the probe was that persons on whose names Shell companies were created, had executed the will in the name of Chidambaram's grand daughter, ED said. (Photo: File)

INX case: Chidambaram asked Mukerjeas to 'take care of Karti', ED tells SC

A counter-case was also registered against the manager upon Babar's complaint that the latter abused him. (Photo: Representational)

MNS corporator `slaps' hospital official over patient's bill

‘Nation building is an ongoing process carried on by successive governments. Instead of trying to diminish Pandit Nehru they should accept his and Congress's immense contribution and carry it forward,’ Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee said. (Photo: File)

Tharoor, Abhishek Singhvi come out in support of Jairam Ramesh

The two organisations also put forth a 'code of conduct' for providing non-judgemental service to unmarried women which is to be followed by all doctors in Delhi. (Photo: Representational)

DMA supports campaign for 'non-judgmental sexual health services' to unmarried women



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Unbelievable’: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

A video soon went viral on social media where it can be seen that the man calmly walked over to the SpiceJet plane and inspect it. (Photo: Gul Panag/ video screengrab)
 

UAE woman feels choked with husband's love and affection, seeks divorce

In a rare case of petition for divorce that has been filed in the Shariah court in the United Arab Emirates, a wife felt suffocated with husband’s love towards her. (Representational Image)
 

Malaysian authorities recover drugs worth USD 161 million in biggest bust till date

The drugs confiscated were estimated to be worth about 676 million ringgit (USD 161.41 million), police said. (Representational Image)
 

Titanic wreck is being consumed by metal-eating bacteria in deep Ocean

Interestingly, the 4K video will make it possible to watch the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. (Photo: Atlantica Production)
 

With 19 hours in air, Qantas to test world's longest flight from New York to Sydney

Those on board will be subject to medical checks, while their sleep patterns and food consumption will be monitored, as Qantas bids to establish non-stop commercial flights from Australia's east coast to London and New York. (Representational Image)
 

Maruti recalls 40,618 units of WagonR to rectify fuel hose system

Owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

INX case: Chidambaram asked Mukerjeas to 'take care of Karti', ED tells SC

The 'most surprising thing' found during the probe was that persons on whose names Shell companies were created, had executed the will in the name of Chidambaram's grand daughter, ED said. (Photo: File)

MNS corporator `slaps' hospital official over patient's bill

A counter-case was also registered against the manager upon Babar's complaint that the latter abused him. (Photo: Representational)

DMA supports campaign for 'non-judgmental sexual health services' to unmarried women

The two organisations also put forth a 'code of conduct' for providing non-judgemental service to unmarried women which is to be followed by all doctors in Delhi. (Photo: Representational)

UP Police unearths scam in Ujjwala Yojana; over 4,000 cylinders seized

According to villagers, they paid an amount of Rs 500-Rs 1500 to fill the form. (Photo: ANI)

J&K: Northern Army Commander visits forward bases in Poonch, Akhnoor

The commander also appreciated the aggressive domination of the Line of Control adopted to give a befitting response to the adversary's ceasefire violations and tactical actions. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham