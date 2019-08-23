World America 23 Aug 2019 'Personal opini ...
World, America

'Personal opinion': UNICEF rubbishes Pak complaint over Priyanka Chopra army remark

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : YASMIN AHMED
Published Aug 23, 2019, 3:08 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
Chopra has been facing severe criticism since she tweeted hailing Indian armed forces.
The actor and 2000 Miss World had tweeted, 'Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces' in the aftermath of Pulwama attacks of February 14 by Pak-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Indian Air Force's counterstrike on the organisation's base in Pakistan. (Photo: File)
 The actor and 2000 Miss World had tweeted, 'Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces' in the aftermath of Pulwama attacks of February 14 by Pak-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Indian Air Force's counterstrike on the organisation's base in Pakistan. (Photo: File)

United Nations: After the recent controversy of Pakistan Human Rights Minister's suggestion to remove Priyanka Chopra as UNICEF goodwill ambassador, a spokesperson from UN said that Chopra retains her right to speak in personal capacity, news agency IANS reported.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at his daily briefing on Thursday said that when UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors speak in their personal capacity, they retain their right to speak about issues that interest or concern them.

 

"Their personal views or actions do not necessarily reflect those of UNICEF," he said.

But he made it clear that the ambassadors, when speaking on behalf of UNICEF have to be impartial.

"We expect them to adhere to UNICEF's evidence-based impartial position," he added.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Human Rights' Minister Shireen Mazari wrote to the Executive director of UNICEF, saying that they withdraw Chopra as the goodwill ambassador.

She accused Chopra of 'jingoism and support' for Indian armed forces.

Mazari alleged that even though the actress showed 'support of war including nuclear war'.

The actor and 2000 Miss World had tweeted, 'Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces' in the aftermath of Pulwama attacks of February 14 by Pak-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Indian Air Force's counterstrike on the organisation's base in Pakistan.

The criticism on the actor has subsequently increased after Article 370 was scrapped by the Indian government.

...
Tags: priyanka chopra, unicef
Location: United States, New York


Latest From World

Demonstrators stand outside the Yuen Long MTR station during a protest in Hong Kong.(Photo: AP)

Google disables 210 YouTube channels that targeted Hong Kong protests

The 15th of Osama bin Laden's 20 children and a son of his third wife, Hamza, thought to be about 30 years old, was

US Secretary of Defence confirms death of Al Qaeda's Hamza Bin Laden

Interestingly, the 4K video will make it possible to watch the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. (Photo: Atlantica Production)

Titanic wreck is being consumed by metal-eating bacteria in deep Ocean

'In new India, the way in which action is being taken against corruption, dynasty politics, loot of people's money, terrorism, this has never happened before,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

'No place in new India for corruption': PM Modi declares at UNESCO in Paris



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Malaysian authorities recover drugs worth USD 161 million in biggest bust till date

The drugs confiscated were estimated to be worth about 676 million ringgit (USD 161.41 million), police said. (Representational Image)
 

Titanic wreck is being consumed by metal-eating bacteria in deep Ocean

Interestingly, the 4K video will make it possible to watch the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. (Photo: Atlantica Production)
 

With 19 hours in air, Qantas to test world's longest flight from New York to Sydney

Those on board will be subject to medical checks, while their sleep patterns and food consumption will be monitored, as Qantas bids to establish non-stop commercial flights from Australia's east coast to London and New York. (Representational Image)
 

Maruti recalls 40,618 units of WagonR to rectify fuel hose system

Owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said.
 

Fully-loaded Kia Seltos GT-line diesel, petrol automatic prices to be announced soon

Both Tech-Line and GT-Line share the same 1.5-litre diesel engine.
 

Here's when Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh starrer 'Marjaavaan' will release

Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh in the poster of 'Marjaavaan'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US Secretary of Defence confirms death of Al Qaeda's Hamza Bin Laden

The 15th of Osama bin Laden's 20 children and a son of his third wife, Hamza, thought to be about 30 years old, was

Titanic wreck is being consumed by metal-eating bacteria in deep Ocean

Interestingly, the 4K video will make it possible to watch the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. (Photo: Atlantica Production)

In serious escalation, Israel bombed weapons depot in Iraq: report

Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian targets in neighbouring Syria, but an expansion of the campaign to Iraq -- where the Jewish state struck the Osirak nuclear reactor in 1981 -- would risk damaging Washington's relations with Baghdad. (Photo: AP)

Serial killer who preyed on older gay men, murdered 6, executed in Florida prison

Bowles received the death penalty for the November 1994 murder of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville Beach. (Photo: AP)

Be more like US: Trump's message to leaders ahead of G7 summit

Trump will attend the G7 summit in France from Saturday to Monday and plans to hold individual meetings with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Japan, India and Canada during his trip. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham