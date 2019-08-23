Nation Politics 23 Aug 2019 RSS, BJP insiders fe ...
Nation, Politics

RSS, BJP insiders feel Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari has lot on his hands before polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Aug 23, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
Last time in 1998, with Sushma Swaraj as the chief minister, BJP was all-powerful at the capital.
Manoj Tiwari was appointed as the state party chief on November 30, 2016. (Photo: File)
 Manoj Tiwari was appointed as the state party chief on November 30, 2016. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Expressing disappointment with Delhi's BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, ahead of the Assembly polls in the national capital, the RSS has said under his leadership BJP may end up “losing an election that the party can easily win”.

Not only the Sangh but several BJP leaders and workers of the Delhi unit are upset with the way the actor-turned-politician MP is leading the state unit, a senior RSS functionary told The Print.

 

“Tiwari doesn’t have Sangathan (organisational post) experience but he has been needlessly interfering in the functioning of the Sangathan,” the functionary said.

“When he was brought to the state unit, the idea was this would take care of the in-fighting as an outsider was being given charge and it would garner Purvanchali votes too. However, not much seems to have happened,” he added.

According to sources, few members of the RSS were also not happy with Tiwari’s decision to recruit dancer Sapna Chaudhary into the state unit. “You can’t run a party like an orchestra. You can’t win elections by singing. He (Tiwari) has to reach out to people,” said a BJP leader to The Print.

“Most Delhi BJP presidents used to sit daily for at least an hour in the party office but he’s simply not accessible. The state unit needs to take all leaders on board and then devise a strategy but everyone here is left to fend for themselves,” the leader added.

“If they want to win Delhi elections they need to put the state unit in order,” said another RSS functionary. “Workers are completely demotivated.”

Concerns were also raised on the in-fights in state unit for the leadership. Another BJP leader said too many leaders are staking claim to clinch the seat of BJP's Delhi chief seat, which “has made it directionless” and infighting have increased.

According to the leader, some are planning to raise the issue with the central leadership with the demand for a new Delhi BJP president.

Manoj Tiwari was appointed as the state party chief on November 30, 2016. And according to BJP's constitution, his term will expire in coming November.

After his tenure ends, he can be re-elected to power for one more term.

The elections for the new state president will be held by the end of the November. Former MLA Pawan Sharma along with Bhola Nath Vij will handle the organisational elections.  

A section of the state unit, however, believe that replacing Tiwari when assembly election is within a few months, it won't be a sane thing to do. “There is also talk in the party that a number of MPs and other leaders are displeased because the state unit is not keeping them in the loop,” the leader told The Print.

Last time in 1998, with Sushma Swaraj as the chief minister, BJP was all-powerful at the capital. After being away for more than two decades, BJP is desperate to clinch the Assembly polls. Hopes are high after its massive victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has been appointed as the election in-charge for Delhi.

...
Tags: bjp, manoj tiwari, sushma swaraj, rss, delhi assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

'Put money back in the hands of the needy and not the greedy,' Rahul wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File)

Take our advice and remonetise economy: Rahul's tips to Modi

Singh appeared in the courtroom of Metropolitan Magistrate Harun Pratap in the Saket court. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Mokama MLA Anant Singh surrenders before Saket court

The pilgrims were stranded in Gunji for two days after the roads were damaged due to incessant rains in the region. (Photo: ANI Representational)

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: SDRF shifts stranded pilgrims to safer place

‘I have clearly said that without taking Siddaramaiah, who was Chief Minister for five years, into confidence Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi all of a sudden came and said Kumaraswamy is the next Chief Minister, it was their wrong decision,’ Gowda told reporters on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

‘Deve Gowda never allowed others to grow’: Siddaramaiah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Malaysian authorities recover drugs worth USD 161 million in biggest bust till date

The drugs confiscated were estimated to be worth about 676 million ringgit (USD 161.41 million), police said. (Representational Image)
 

Titanic wreck is being consumed by metal-eating bacteria in deep Ocean

Interestingly, the 4K video will make it possible to watch the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. (Photo: Atlantica Production)
 

With 19 hours in air, Qantas to test world's longest flight from New York to Sydney

Those on board will be subject to medical checks, while their sleep patterns and food consumption will be monitored, as Qantas bids to establish non-stop commercial flights from Australia's east coast to London and New York. (Representational Image)
 

Maruti recalls 40,618 units of WagonR to rectify fuel hose system

Owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said.
 

Fully-loaded Kia Seltos GT-line diesel, petrol automatic prices to be announced soon

Both Tech-Line and GT-Line share the same 1.5-litre diesel engine.
 

Here's when Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh starrer 'Marjaavaan' will release

Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh in the poster of 'Marjaavaan'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi govt will give full support to Centre to repair nation’s economy: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that he has full faith on the central government that it will take concrete steps to deal with the economic slowdown. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi to pay three-day visit to Wayanad on August 26

Rahul Gandhi took stock of the flood-affected areas across his parliamentary constituency and interacted with the local authorities as well. (Photo: File)

God gave brains to senior Cong leaders: Shekhawat on advise to not 'demonise' Modi

BJP leader Shekhawat further talked about Congress backing former union minister P Chidambaram, who has been arrested in the INX media case. (Photo: ANI)

Pak's blame on India using water as 'weapon of war' uncalled for: Jal Shakti Minister

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said the neighbouring country's claim was uncalled for and New Delhi has the right over tributaries of Ravi, Beas and Satluj rivers. (Photo: File)

Former PM Manmohan Singh takes oath as RS member

Singh, 86, has come back as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham