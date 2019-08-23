Nation Politics 23 Aug 2019 Tharoor, Abhishek Si ...
Nation, Politics

Tharoor, Abhishek Singhvi come out in support of Jairam Ramesh

PTI
Published Aug 23, 2019, 5:16 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 5:21 pm IST
‘I have argued for six years now that Narendra Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing,’ Tharoor said.
‘Nation building is an ongoing process carried on by successive governments. Instead of trying to diminish Pandit Nehru they should accept his and Congress's immense contribution and carry it forward,’ Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee said. (Photo: File)
 ‘Nation building is an ongoing process carried on by successive governments. Instead of trying to diminish Pandit Nehru they should accept his and Congress's immense contribution and carry it forward,’ Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Shashi Tharoor on Friday come out in support of party colleague Jairam Ramesh, saying demonising Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "wrong" and he should be praised for doing the right things.

Read | Cong's Abhishek Singhvi backs Jairam Ramesh, says 'demonising PM wrong'

 

While Singhvi said Modi's acts must be judged issue-wise, not person-wise, Tharoor said praising the prime minister for doing the right things would lend credibility to the opposition's criticism of him. "Always said demonising Modi wrong. Not only is he PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him," Singhvi tweeted while echoing Ramesh's views. "Acts are always good, bad and indifferent-they must be judged issue-wise and not person-wise. Certainly, Ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds," he said.

 

 

Tharoor also joined him saying, "As you know, I have argued for six years now that Narendra Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in opposition coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time."

PTI had reported that at a book launch on Wednesday, former Union minister Ramesh had said Modi's governance model was "not a complete negative story" and added that not recognising his work and demonising him all the time was not going to help.

It is time we recognize Modi's work and what he did between 2014 and 2019 due to which he was voted back to power by over "30 per cent of the electorate", Ramesh had said. He had also cited how successful the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUJ) had turned out for the prime minister.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee also agreed with Singhvi saying, "Very true sir. Nation building is an ongoing process carried on by successive governments. Hope Mr Modi and team also realise this." "Instead of trying to diminish Pandit Nehru they should accept his and Congress's immense contribution and carry it forward. Criticisms should be on policies, not personalities," she said.

Countering Ramesh, former Union minister and Congress veteran K K Tewary said some "self propagating" leaders in the Congress had "hijacked" the party and were making all kinds of comments that were not in the interest of the party. "Some self-propagating leaders in the party, who never fight elections and find a sanctuary in the Rajya Sabha, have hijacked the party," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 37.4 per cent of votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and won a whopping 303 seats of its own. The NDA, as a whole, secured nearly 45 per cent of the total votes polled.

...
Tags: shashi tharoor, abhishek manu singhvi, jairam ramesh, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A counter-case was also registered against the manager upon Babar's complaint that the latter abused him. (Photo: Representational)

MNS corporator `slaps' hospital official over patient's bill

The two organisations also put forth a 'code of conduct' for providing non-judgemental service to unmarried women which is to be followed by all doctors in Delhi. (Photo: Representational)

DMA supports campaign for 'non-judgmental sexual health services' to unmarried women

Lamba claimed that the matter was related to GB Pant Hospital under the Delhi government. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @AAPkiAlkaLamba)

Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

According to villagers, they paid an amount of Rs 500-Rs 1500 to fill the form. (Photo: ANI)

UP Police unearths scam in Ujjwala Yojana; over 4,000 cylinders seized



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Unbelievable’: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

A video soon went viral on social media where it can be seen that the man calmly walked over to the SpiceJet plane and inspect it. (Photo: Gul Panag/ video screengrab)
 

UAE woman feels choked with husband's love and affection, seeks divorce

In a rare case of petition for divorce that has been filed in the Shariah court in the United Arab Emirates, a wife felt suffocated with husband’s love towards her. (Representational Image)
 

Malaysian authorities recover drugs worth USD 161 million in biggest bust till date

The drugs confiscated were estimated to be worth about 676 million ringgit (USD 161.41 million), police said. (Representational Image)
 

Titanic wreck is being consumed by metal-eating bacteria in deep Ocean

Interestingly, the 4K video will make it possible to watch the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. (Photo: Atlantica Production)
 

With 19 hours in air, Qantas to test world's longest flight from New York to Sydney

Those on board will be subject to medical checks, while their sleep patterns and food consumption will be monitored, as Qantas bids to establish non-stop commercial flights from Australia's east coast to London and New York. (Representational Image)
 

Maruti recalls 40,618 units of WagonR to rectify fuel hose system

Owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Lamba claimed that the matter was related to GB Pant Hospital under the Delhi government. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @AAPkiAlkaLamba)

Take our advice and remonetise economy: Rahul's tips to Modi

'Put money back in the hands of the needy and not the greedy,' Rahul wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File)

‘Deve Gowda never allowed others to grow’: Siddaramaiah

‘I have clearly said that without taking Siddaramaiah, who was Chief Minister for five years, into confidence Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi all of a sudden came and said Kumaraswamy is the next Chief Minister, it was their wrong decision,’ Gowda told reporters on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

RSS, BJP insiders feel Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari has lot on his hands before polls

Manoj Tiwari was appointed as the state party chief on November 30, 2016. (Photo: File)

Delhi govt will give full support to Centre to repair nation’s economy: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that he has full faith on the central government that it will take concrete steps to deal with the economic slowdown. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham