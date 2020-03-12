Coronavirus Live: Bringing back Indian pilgrims from Iran the focus, says Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the initial focus is to bring back Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran, which is grappling with cases of coronavirus.

India has 73 confirmed cases of covid19, Kerala has highest

Ladakh records another coronavirus case

1 more person with travel history to Iran tests positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, number of confirmed cases in UT rises to 3: Officials.

Supreme Court won't hear IPL postponement plea urgently

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing on a plea seeking postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 amid the coronavirus scare.

Covid-19 a pandemic, says WHO

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic and urged aggressive action from all countries to fight it, as U.S. stocks plunged into bear market territory and several American cities joined global counterparts in banning large gatherings

India suspends visas

India suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus

Keralites stranded in Italy airport

Hundreds of Keralites including pregnant women and infants are stranded at airports in Italy as the airline companies denied permission for boarding.

Centre directed to contact Indians in Iran immediately

The Delhi High Court directed the Centre on Thursday to ensure that the Indian embassy in Iran gets in touch with the Indian students stranded there in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

