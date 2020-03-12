Nation Current Affairs 12 Mar 2020 Coronavirus Live: Br ...
Coronavirus Live: Bringing back Indian pilgrims from Iran the focus, says Jaishankar

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 12, 2020, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2020, 2:40 pm IST
Countries hit by coronavirus are stepping up measures to contain the virus
People wearing masks sit in a subway train. PTI photo
 People wearing masks sit in a subway train. PTI photo

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the initial focus is to bring back Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran, which is grappling with cases of coronavirus.

Bringing back Indian pilgrims from Iran is priority: Jaishankar

 

India has 73 confirmed cases of covid19, Kerala has highest

Ladakh records another coronavirus case

1 more person with travel history to Iran tests positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, number of confirmed cases in UT rises to 3: Officials.

Supreme Court won't hear IPL postponement plea urgently

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing on a plea seeking postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 amid the coronavirus scare.

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea to postpone IPL-2020 amid coronavirus scare

Covid-19 a pandemic, says WHO

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic and urged aggressive action from all countries to fight it, as U.S. stocks plunged into bear market territory and several American cities joined global counterparts in banning large gatherings

 Coronavirus a pandemic, needs urgent action: WHO

India suspends visas

India suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas till April 15

Keralites stranded in Italy airport

Hundreds of Keralites including pregnant women and infants are stranded at airports in Italy as the airline companies denied permission for boarding.

Pregnant women, toddlers among hundreds of Keralites stranded in Italy airport

Centre directed to contact Indians in Iran immediately

The Delhi High Court directed the Centre on Thursday to ensure that the Indian embassy in Iran gets in touch with the Indian students stranded there in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

High Court asks Centre to evacuate Indian students in coronavirus-hit Iran

...
