Coronavirus Live: Bringing back Indian pilgrims from Iran the focus, says Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the initial focus is to bring back Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran, which is grappling with cases of coronavirus.
Bringing back Indian pilgrims from Iran is priority: Jaishankar
India has 73 confirmed cases of covid19, Kerala has highest
Ladakh records another coronavirus case
1 more person with travel history to Iran tests positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, number of confirmed cases in UT rises to 3: Officials.
Supreme Court won't hear IPL postponement plea urgently
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing on a plea seeking postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 amid the coronavirus scare.
SC refuses urgent hearing on plea to postpone IPL-2020 amid coronavirus scare
Covid-19 a pandemic, says WHO
The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic and urged aggressive action from all countries to fight it, as U.S. stocks plunged into bear market territory and several American cities joined global counterparts in banning large gatherings
Coronavirus a pandemic, needs urgent action: WHO
India suspends visas
India suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus
Coronavirus: India suspends visas till April 15
Keralites stranded in Italy airport
Hundreds of Keralites including pregnant women and infants are stranded at airports in Italy as the airline companies denied permission for boarding.
Pregnant women, toddlers among hundreds of Keralites stranded in Italy airport
Centre directed to contact Indians in Iran immediately
The Delhi High Court directed the Centre on Thursday to ensure that the Indian embassy in Iran gets in touch with the Indian students stranded there in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
High Court asks Centre to evacuate Indian students in coronavirus-hit Iran...