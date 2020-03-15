 LIVE !  :  This photo shows a man busking in a face mask at an unusually-empty night market in Chiang Mai, as the number of visitors to the region has plunged due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. AFP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: El Salvador declares emergency
 
Nation Current Affairs 15 Mar 2020
Indian pilgrims cannot visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan for now

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2020, 11:03 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2020, 11:10 am IST
The government has also suspended movement of all types of passengers through international border points with Pakistan from March 16
A view of the shrine of Sikh leader Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)
 A view of the shrine of Sikh leader Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)

New Delhi: Pilgrimage and registration for Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan will be suspended beginning Sunday midnight in view of the Coronavirus outbreak, the home ministry said.

The government has also suspended movement of all types of passengers through international border points with Pakistan from 00:00 hours of March 16 in view of the threat from coronavirus.

 

“In wake of COVID19 India outbreak, as a precautionary measure to contain and control spread of the disease, the travel and registration for Sri Kartarpur Sahib is temporarily suspended from 00:00 hours on March 16, 2020, till further orders,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

On Saturday, the government had announced suspension ofall types of passenger movement from 00:00 hours on March 15 through the Indo-Bangla, Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Myanmar borders barring a few specified border checkposts.

All types of passenger movements through all the immigration land check posts located India-Bangladesh, India-Nepal, India-Bhutan and India-Myanmar borders will be suspended with effect from 00:00 hours on March 15, except through a few posts,and at India-Pakistan border with effect from 00:00 hours on March 16 untill further orders, according to an home ministry order.

The decisions have been taken in view of the coronavirus threat, a home ministry official said.

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a dedicated corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab with Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan.

Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round the year visa-free travel to the historic gurudwara, the final resting place of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev ji.

