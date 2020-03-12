Nation Current Affairs 12 Mar 2020 Kerala resembles a g ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala resembles a ghost town after total shutdown over coronavirus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 12, 2020, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2020, 3:09 pm IST
In the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases, people are stepping out of their homes only for unavoidable needs
KSRTC bus stand, Ernakulam (DC)
Kochi: It surely seems like the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is one of the worst affected in the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in the state.

The Corporation has registered drastic dip in the number of passengers and revenue. The daily ticket revenue decreased by Rs.44 lakhs on Tuesday and the number of passengers was the minimum in south and central zones where Covid-19 cases have been reported.

 

The number of passengers has decreased by 2.50 lakhs.

In the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases, people are stepping out of their homes only for unavoidable needs.

From local shops to the upscale shopping malls shop owners see almost no customers; same with tourist spots in different parts of the state.

The empty roads, streets and public transport systems are deserted as well, reminding one of the 2018 August massive flood days, when the entire state was on a total shutdown mode.

No traffic block was to be seen at the busiest Vyttila in Kochi, the state’s biggest junction.

The situation is similar to that of the 2018 flood days. As the government has imposed strict restrictions on public gatherings, functions, religious ceremonies along with closure of educational institutions, people are not coming to the city
- A Nazar, a garment shop owner in Kochi

The interstate buses operating in Kerala – Karnataka route and other routes like Hyderabad and Mumbai are operating with several seats empty.

Some of the KSRTC interstate services were cancelled as many passengers who made booking earlier, cancelled trips. The KSRTC’s booking for Vishu, Easter festivals are also getting lukewarm response.

The situation is grim in Pathanamthitta district where 11 coronavirus cases have been reported. There are no passengers in buses and most of the shops remain closed.

Kerala Public Service Commission has postponed all examinations while all places of worship has restricted gathering of devotees.

Tags: kerala state road transport corporation (ksrtc)., coronavirus (covid-19), vyttila junction, vishu festival, easter celebrations, pathanamthitta district, kerala public service commission
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


