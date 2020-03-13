 LIVE !  :  A woman wears a facemask, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, as she walks along a street in Yangon. AFP Photo Coronavirus live updates: Death toll in Iran spikes to 514
 
Waive cancellation charges due to coronavirus situation: DGCA to airlines

PTI
Published Mar 13, 2020, 2:49 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2020, 5:20 pm IST
In light of hardship faced by passengers, airlines may like to consider and take an appropriate call accordingly
New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked international airlines to consider waiving ticket cancellation and reschedule charges or look at providing any other incentive, amid coronavirus outbreak.

“In light of hardship faced by passengers, airlines may like to consider and take an appropriate call, accordingly,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.

 

The circular, dated March 12, has been addressed to all scheduled international airlines operating to/from India.

“In the current scenario, it would be appropriate if airlines support their passenger in this tough time by waiving off cancellation/reschedule charges or by providing any other incentive,” it said.

