Hyderabad nurse who attended on India's coronavirus victim quarantined

A medic looks at a patient who is under surveillance for coronavirus (COVID -19) in an isolation ward in Hyderabad, on March 10, 2020. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Health authorities in Hyderabad have quarantined a nurse in the emergency section of a private hospital who came in contact with a 76-year-old patient from Kalaburagi who died on Tuesday and was subsequently confirmed to have been coronavirus positive.

The 76-year-old man, a native of Kalaburagi, had been brought to Hyderabad from a hospital in Bidar with lung complications. Mohammed Hussein Siddiqui was kept in the emergency room which was separated from others.

Telangana health officials visited the private hospital late on Thursday and counselled the nurse to practice self-isolation. They have asked the hospital to check on her daily. The nurse is asymptomatic now.