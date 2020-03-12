Nation Current Affairs 12 Mar 2020 Hyderabad nurse who ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad nurse who attended on India's coronavirus victim quarantined

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 12, 2020, 11:34 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2020, 11:34 pm IST
The man was in emergency room of the hospital before being taken back home to Kalaburagi
A medic looks at a patient who is under surveillance for coronavirus (COVID -19) in an isolation ward in Hyderabad, on March 10, 2020. (PTI)
 A medic looks at a patient who is under surveillance for coronavirus (COVID -19) in an isolation ward in Hyderabad, on March 10, 2020. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Health authorities in Hyderabad have quarantined a nurse in the emergency section of a private hospital who came in contact with a 76-year-old patient from Kalaburagi who died on Tuesday and was subsequently confirmed to have been coronavirus positive.

The 76-year-old man, a native of Kalaburagi, had been brought to Hyderabad from a hospital in Bidar with lung complications. Mohammed Hussein Siddiqui was kept in the emergency room which was separated from others.

 

Telangana health officials visited the private hospital late on Thursday and counselled the nurse to practice self-isolation. They have asked the hospital to check on her daily. The nurse is asymptomatic now.

...
Tags: coronavirus death, india, hyderabad, kalaburagi, nurse, quarantine, hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


