Nation, Current Affairs

Yediyurappa: Co-passengers of Kalaburagi man will be quarantined

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 13, 2020, 2:04 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2020, 2:09 pm IST
Five confirmed cases of Covid-19 has been reported in Karnataka so far
Karnataka chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa (PTI)
Bengaluru: During an emergency meeting summoned with ministers and senior officials after India's first reported death due to Covid-19 in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, state chief minister B S Yediyurappa admitted to the press that the state government was unaware whether the deceased person was infected with Covid-19 coronavirus or not.

"We didn't have prior information whether that person was infected with coronavirus. Now Centre is trying to find out the co-passengers who travelled with him and Kalaburagi district administration is currently providing treatment to his family members,” Yediyurappa said.

 

Mohammad Quasim Siddiqui (75) is the first reported coronavirus fatality in India.

Total five cases of confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka, including Siddiqui. The state government has declared holiday to all the schools and colleges in Kalaburagi region and has also banned any kind of mass gatherings.

“It is shocking to announce the first death due to coronavirus in the state. (But) there is no need to panic. Centre is collecting information about the deceased person and whom he contacted before landing in the state. Steps will be taken to quarantine co-passengers of the deceased,” the CM said.

Yediyurappa also announced that new testing labs will be established in different parts of the state.

“State government is in constant communication with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and we are giving update about the steps taken by the state government,” CM informed the Assembly.

