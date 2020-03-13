 LIVE !  :  A woman wears a facemask, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, as she walks along a street in Yangon. AFP Photo Coronavirus live updates: Death toll in Iran spikes to 514
 
Nation Current Affairs 13 Mar 2020 Kottayam man's ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kottayam man's post-mortem report negative for coronavirus

PTI
Published Mar 13, 2020, 5:24 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2020, 7:43 pm IST
Kerala has been hit by the second round of coronavirus cases after India's first three positive cases in the state were successfully cured
Medical staff members wear masks and protective suits to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, outside the special isolation ward of District Hospital Aluva in Kochi on Thursday. PTI
 Medical staff members wear masks and protective suits to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, outside the special isolation ward of District Hospital Aluva in Kochi on Thursday. PTI

Kottayam: An elderly man, who was a neighbour of a coronavirus patient at Chengalam and under home quarantine has died. Authorities who got the post-mortem report said that test results of samples were negative for the coronavirus.

Kottayam district collector P K Sudheer Babu said the deceased did not show any signs of the virus and a preliminary medical examination showed that the death had occurred due to heart attack. He said the deceased was a "secondary contact" of the infected person.

 

"We are quite sure the death was not related to the coronavirus. The deceased did not show any sign of the virus. Our preliminary examination shows the death had occurred due to heart attack. But we can confirm it only after the post-mortem. The person was under home quarantine," the collector told reporters.

Babu said it was the son of the deceased who is the "primary contact" of the infected person and not the father.

According to an official, his son had come into direct contact with one of the COVID-19 patients from Chengalam between February 29 and March 8. "The son is under observation. Neither he nor any other members of his family has any symptom of the infection now. Yet to rule out any doubt, we are waiting for the post-mortem report and the samples have been sent for testing," the collector said, adding the person was brought dead to the medical college hospital.

The collector convened the press conference after rumours were spread that the person who died was affected by coronavirus.

Kerala has been hit by the second round of coronavirus cases after the country's first three positive cases in the state were successfully cured and discharged from hospitals last month.

The state has reported 16 cases and 270 people are in isolation wards at various hospitals. There are 4,180 people under observation, of which 3,910 are under home quarantine.

...
Tags: kerala coronavirus, coronavirus in india, kottayam
Location: India, Kerala, kottayam


Related Stories

PVR cinemas in Delhi, Kerala, Jammu closed till March 31
Covid19 highest in Kerala, touches 19 with two fresh cases
Now, Kerala decides to use GPS tracking to rein in coronavirus fugitives

Latest From Nation

Health and police staff are enforcing a containment zone around the house of a 76-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus after his death in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. tion of ward 30 in Kalaburagi City on Friday.

Containment zone thrown around house of first coronavirus victim

Devotees wear masks to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic at Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai (Image- PTI)

Several Indian states mull shutdown as coronavirus cases touch 81

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia files his nomination papers to Returning Officer AP Singh for Rajya Sabha elections, at Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal. PTI photo

Scindia files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls, MP governor removes six ministers

Representative Image (PTI)

44 Indian pilgrims from Iran return home



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Several Indian states mull shutdown as coronavirus cases touch 81

Devotees wear masks to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic at Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai (Image- PTI)

Containment zone thrown around house of first coronavirus victim

Health and police staff are enforcing a containment zone around the house of a 76-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus after his death in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. tion of ward 30 in Kalaburagi City on Friday.

Coronavirus Live: Covid19 cases in India touch 81

Students wear masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus, at Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu. PTI

44 Indian pilgrims from Iran return home

Representative Image (PTI)

Yediyurappa orders total shutdown in Karnataka for one week over coronavirus

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham