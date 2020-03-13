Students of Manipal University and Kasturba Medical College show symptoms of Covid19

Throat swabs and blood samples have been collected and sent to the lab in Shivamogga (PTI)

Udupi: Three students in Manipal University with symptoms of Covid-19 have been admitted to hospital on Friday.

The three are under treatment at isolation ward. Throat swabs and blood samples have been collected and sent to the lab in Shivamogga. Results are expected shortly.

All the three had returned to Manipal from abroad recently. Officials informed that one student came back from Kuwait and another from Malaysia. The third is said to have been to United States.

Udupi district district health officer Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda said that the three students of Kasturba Medical College has also developed signs of Covid-19, and subsequently admitted to hospital as precautionary measure.