Indian Embassy in US sets up helplines to address queries

A traveler walks though a nearly-empty international terminal at OHare Airport on March 12, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Yesterday President Donald Trump announced a travel ban for European travelers coming into the U.S. AFP Photo

Washington: The Indian Embassy in the US has set up 24-hour helplines to address questions on the recent travel restrictions implemented by New Delhi in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement the embassy said it has set up round-the-clock helpline numbers “for queries and clarifications regarding the recent travel advisory issued by the government of India for travel to India in view of the spread of coronavirus”.

Helpline numbers are being operated at the embassy in Washington DC and consulates at Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Houston and San Francisco.

The embassy in its statement said helpline numbers 202-213-1364 and 202-262-0375 will address queries from Bermuda, Delaware, the District of Colombia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Those residing in these states can also reach out to the embassy at cons4.washington@mea.gov.in.

For Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virgin Islands the numbers are 404-910-7919 and 404-924-9876, and the email id is cons-atlanta@mea.gov.in.