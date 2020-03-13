Nation Current Affairs 13 Mar 2020 Covid19 at the highe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid19 at the highest in Kerala, touches 19 with two fresh cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 13, 2020, 10:13 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2020, 10:21 am IST
New cases not linked to the Italy-returned family from Pathanamthitta
4180 persons are under observation in Kerala, among which 3910 are under home quarantine. (PTI)
 4180 persons are under observation in Kerala, among which 3910 are under home quarantine. (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Two more confirmed cases of Covid-19 novel coronavirus have been reported from Kerala on Thursday, in Kannur and in Thrissur district. The total number of confirmed cases in the state now touches 19, including the three medical students who have been discharged.

The new cases are not connected with the Italy-returned family from Ranni in Pathanamthitta from whom eight persons contracted the virus infection.

 

The patients have been admitted in the isolation wards at Government Medical College hospital, Pariyaram, Kannur and Government General Hospital, Thrissur, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

While talking to media persons in Thiruvananthapuram, the chief minister said that as more cases are being reported, the situation is not fully under control.

Strict screening is being done in all airports. The newly detected persons have been screened and were under the surveillance of health authorities. Though another person in Thiruvananthapuram is suspected to have the infection, it is yet to be confirmed
- Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala

A total of 4180 persons are under observation among which 3910 are under home quarantine while 270 are admitted in hospitals. Of the 1330 swab samples sent for testing 953 samples turned negative.

Sample testing facility has started functioning in government medical colleges at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

In the wake of fake messages is being forwarded through social media, the state Public Relations department has launched a mobile app named GOK Direct for disseminating details of the virus, its transmission, prevention and control using text message alerts. The app will be used to circulate instructions for passengers coming from other countries, and persons under isolation.

Minister level review meetings will be conducted in all districts to assess the situation. Government secretaries on leave have been asked to rejoin duty at the earliest.

The state government is planning to constitute a team of community volunteers who will be given training in assisting the health authorities in virus prevention and control.

The chief minister has also promised measures to ensure that expats who are stuck in Kerala due to travel ban are not losing their job. Department of Non Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) will coordinate with embassies in those countries. A call centre will be launched to provide assistance in this regard.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus latest, chief minister pinarayi vijayan, government medical college hospital kannur, government general hospital thrissur
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Related Stories

Now, Kerala decides to use GPS tracking to rein in coronavirus fugitives
Coronavirus cases in India touch 73, Kerala has maximum cases

Latest From Nation

Multiplex chain PVR cinemas on Thursday made the announcement to close down theatres in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. (PTI)

PVR cinemas in Delhi, Kerala, Jammu closed till March 31

Newly appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar.

DK Shivakumar's brief as KPCC chief: Bring back the Vokkaliga vote

Newly appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar.

DK Shivakumar's brief as KPCC chief: Bring back the Vokkaliga vote

A medic looks at a patient who is under surveillance for coronavirus (COVID -19) in an isolation ward in Hyderabad, on March 10, 2020. (PTI)

Hyderabad nurse who attended on India's coronavirus victim quarantined



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's first coronavirus death: Man who died in Kalaburagi was Covid19 positive

Mohammed Hussein Siddiqui, a religious leader from Kalaburagi who was confirmed to have died of lung complications. His samples returned coronavirus positive.

PVR cinemas in Delhi, Kerala, Jammu closed till March 31

Multiplex chain PVR cinemas on Thursday made the announcement to close down theatres in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. (PTI)

Hyderabad nurse who attended on India's coronavirus victim quarantined

A medic looks at a patient who is under surveillance for coronavirus (COVID -19) in an isolation ward in Hyderabad, on March 10, 2020. (PTI)

Now, Kerala decides to use GPS tracking to rein in coronavirus fugitives

Medics wear protective suits to stop the spread of the coronavirus, outside the special isolation ward of District Hospital Aluva in Kochi. (PTI)

PM Modi says no ministers will travel abroad

Narendra Modi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham