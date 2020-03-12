Nation Current Affairs 12 Mar 2020 PM Modi says no mini ...
PM Modi says no ministers will travel abroad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Mar 12, 2020, 4:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2020, 4:51 pm IST
The prime minister tells people not to panic about coronavirus
Narendra Modi (PTI)
 Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi said today "No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel."

The PM, in a tweet posted on Friday evening, wrote, "We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings."

India has so far reported 73 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus altogether. Yesterday the union government decided not to give visas to any foreigners until April 15th and advised people against travelling abroad. 

...
