Over 230 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Two Air India flights carrying over 230 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran landed here on Sunday morning. The passengers were taken to a quarantine camp at the Indian Army Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said a total of 234 Indians have been evacuated from Iran. But defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh gave the number as 236.

Jaishankar said the batch comprises 131 students and 103 pilgrims.

"234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims.Thank you Ambassador Dhamu Gaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Indian Army Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer is a functional facility to help Indian citizens undergo the mandatory quarantine period under medidcal supervision.

Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to the countrymen returning from overseas, he said.

This is the third batch of Indians evacuated from Iran.

A second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims had arrived from Iran on Friday.The first, of 58 Indian pilgrims, were brought back from Iran on Tuesday.

Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak.