Must Read Stories in Deccan Chronicle Today February 5

Top Telangana News
Telangana is TG now, not TS, declares state Cabinet Current Affairs
CM Revanth Reddy seeks report on Nizam Sugar Factory
NCC Cadets Complete 2-Day Exams in AP, Telangana
Amrapali Kata Appointed MD of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited
HMRL To Hold Photo Expo On Rocks Today
Top News from Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan to Announce Lists Soon Politics
Pawan Objects to Comparison of Jagan with Warrior Arjuna Nation
AP Assembly Budget Session from Monday
Cancer screening Launched Across AP On World Cancer Day
Andhra Pradesh Government Staff Demand Action On 2022 Assurances Nation
Top India Stories
In ED custody, Hemant Soren arrives at Jharkhand Assembly for trust vote
Bihar Congress Shifts 16 MLAs to Hyderabad Ahead of Floor Test
PM Modi says his government has given a boost to Vikash and Virasat
Akhilesh claims hasn't yet been invited to Rahul's yatra
Congress Stands for Rights of Tribals Over Natural Resources: Rahul
DC Edit / Column
DC Edit | Advani is a real Ratna of the Bharat of today DC Comment
DC Edit | Will Vijay impact politics of TN?
Sanjaya Baru | Modi’s economic, political strategy is Ram bharose Columnists
Kishwar Desai | Will fasting help Sunak better his image? Greta got better of UK cops
Sports News
Hampi Utsav 2024 Celebrates Heritage and Athleticism
Davis Cup: India blank Pakistan 4-0, seal place in World Group I
2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey
World News
Red Sea Crisis: Indian Shippers Face Soaring Costs and Extended Transit Times
Forest fires rage on in Chile killing at least 99 people over 3 days
Business News
Indian Oil Majors to Invest Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore in Next Financial Year
Entertainment News
Words aren’t enough to thank Surekha, says Megastar Chiranjeevi
Didn’t Have It Easy In The Movie Business, States Akshay Oberoi
Revanth Reddy rechristens Nandi awards as Gadar Awards Tollywood
