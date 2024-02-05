Revanth Reddy rechristens Nandi awards as Gadar Awards

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has assured the Telugu film industry that the government will re-introduce Nandi Awards under a new name. "Film industry bigwigs urged me to restore Nandi awards which were discontinued by the previous government. We would honor talent from the Telugu film industry but we wish to change the name of Nandi to Gadar Awards to honor legendary Telangana balladeer and poet Gaddar. We will resume state awards shortly,” said Revanth Reddy at an event to honor Padma Awardees including megastar Chiranjeevi who waas conferred with Padma Vibhushan.“We knew that Telangana state awards will be resumed and it will be golden days for Tollywood ahead," says veteran producer C Kalyan, who was quite elated about the Chief Minister’s announcement on Sunday. “To be honest, Congress governments in the 70s and 80s and thereafter always supported Tollywood. Even late Dr Rajasekhar Reddy, the then Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh had done a lot for the Telugu film industry and encouraged talent. I reiterate that no other government showed benevolence and support for the Telugu film industry,' he points out.It is worth mentioning here that the Nandi Awards were a celebration of sorts for Tollywood filmmakers, actors, and directors since the best of talent was honored and respected for many decades. However, it was discontinued in 2016 by the erstwhile TRS government. But now, the Congress-led government has revived the golden era of cinema yet again. “Telugu actors and directors would eagerly await notifications for awards and thereafter announcements of prestigious winners. All the winners would turn up for the big event and it was a big celebration for the Tollywood industry,” he points out.No doubt, Telugu filmmakers would be gearing up to submit applications for their movies in different categories since the awards would be distributed in April or May this year and it would be a gala time for Tollywood once again.