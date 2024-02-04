PM Modi says his government has given a boost to Vikash and Virasat

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government has laid equal attention on “Vikash” as well as preserving and reviving the “Visrasat”.

Addressing a large public meeting here Mr Modi blamed previous governments for failing to ensure development while reviving India’s glorious past at the same time.

He said, “Civilizations which used to be very prosperous till 200 years ago, now lie in ruins. Unfortunately, those who ruled the country for long after independence failed to recognise the importance of religious places. For political gains, they created a trend of feeling ashamed of one’s own culture and past.”

He said, “No country can become developed by erasing, forgetting its past and by cutting its roots. I am satisfied that in the past 10 years, the situation has changed in India. The double-engine government of BJP has made both development and heritage (Vikas and Virasat) part of its policy.”

The Prime Minister asserted that the outcome of such a policy can be seen in rural areas of Assam, where places of faith and history have been boosted with modern facilities. This has happened concurrently with a focus on development, he added.

Pointing out that the Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana will give a massive boost to tourism in Assam, PM said that once the project is complete, it will give great pleasure to devotees who throng the temple and it will also offer convenient darshan with world class facilities to the people of Assam.

Referring the examples of over 85 million devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi in the past year, over 50 million visiting Ujjain to witness Mahakal-Mahalaok, over 1.9 million going to Kedarnath Temple and 2.4 million visiting Ayodhya within 12 days of consecration of Ram Temple, the Prime Minister said, “The same will happen after the Divyalok Pariyojana is implemented at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.”

He said, “Youths of the country have got direct benefit from our focus on development and heritage. There’s enthusiasm in the tourism and religious pilgrimage sectors these days.”

Mr Modi who on Sunday unveiled worth Rs 11600 crore development projects in Guwahati said, “Earlier, Assam used to have just six medical colleges, but now, under the BJP government, it has increased to 12. The state is now on its way to becoming the biggest centre of cancer care in the northeast.”

The Prime Minister announced a new medical college at Karimganj in the Barak Valley region of the state as he laid the foundation stones of a project worth Rs.3,250 crore to improve amenities and infrastructure in the existing Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

The PM also mentioned the special focus on the development of the north-eastern state by the BJP in the past 10 years and highlighted improved connectivity in the region. He informed that budget outlay for development in the north-eastern states has increased fourfold since his government came to power in 2014.

“In the past 10 years, we launched a campaign to provide electricity to all households. Now we are on the way to ensuring zero electricity bills (for consumers). In this year’s budget, we have announced a big project for roof-top solar (electricity),” said Mr Modi.

The PM said that in the first phase, the government would help 100 million families set up solar (panels) on their rooftops. This will reduce their electricity bills and those who produce surplus electricity can earn an income by selling it.

He reiterated that the aim of his government is to simplify the life of every individual in this country. He asserted that the schemes launched by BJP's double engine government in the Centre as well as the state will reach every 'labharti' (beneficiary).

The Prime Minister was of the view that the inauguration of projects worth Rs.11,000 crore, will strengthen the connectivity of Assam, northeast with other countries of South Asia.

Asserting that these projects will increase employment opportunities in the tourism sector, the Prime Minister said, “All these projects will increase connectivity of Assam and the rest of northeast with countries of Southeast Asia.”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while highlighting the achievements of the BJP government said, “This is the first time in the state’s history that infrastructure projects worth ₹11,600 cr have been announced in one day.”