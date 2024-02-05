Andhra Pradesh Government Staff Demand Action On 2022 Assurances

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (APJAC-Amaravati) and Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Associations slammed the state government for failing to provide an office and staff for the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) chairman for seven months.

Leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and Palisetti Damodara Rao highlighted that despite constituting the commission and appointing a chairman, its work remains stalled due to the lack of resources.

Venkateswarlu further criticised the government for delaying the implementation of assurances made during the 2022 employee protests. He emphasised that while employees haven't raised new demands, they simply seek fulfilment of existing promises, including payment of arrears and benefits.

He urged the government to hold a joint meeting with employee associations to resolve the issues promptly.