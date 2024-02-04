Cancer screening Launched Across AP On World Cancer Day

Tirupati: On the occasion of World Cancer Day, AP government on Sunday launched a state-wide cancer screening programme from Tirupati on Sunday.

Special chief secretary (Medical and Health) Krishna Babu inaugurated the programme at Padmavathi Medical College affiliated to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS). He also participated in the Cancer Awareness Walk on the SVIMS premises in which collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha, SVIMS director Ravi Kumar and special officer (Surgical Oncology) Prof. Jayachandra Reddy participated.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the special CS said the public health programme is being initiated from Tirupati district. As part of it, pink buses will go to villages across the state to screen people for cancer.

Krishna Babu said advance information on scheduling and routes of the pink buses will be provided to all villages through health workers and volunteers. Detailed patient data will be collected through forms and entered into a mobile application. Those diagnosed with cancer will be admitted to SVIMS for quality treatment,” he stated.

The special CS said the state government is working towards establishing cancer treatment centres affiliated with medical colleges in every district. He underlined that early detection and treatment are crucial, as cancer cure becomes more difficult in later stages.

Krishna Babu suggested that people adopt preventive measures like a balanced diet and exercise, and avoid junk food. “The comprehensive screening programme launched today will be a milestone in arresting the spread of cancer in the state,” he added.