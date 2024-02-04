Telangana is TG now, not TS, declares state Cabinet

Hyderabad: The state Cabinet on Sunday decided to replace the characters ‘TS’ with ‘TG’ to represent Telangana in vehicle registration numbers, with the change set to apply to new vehicles, and in all official correspondence. Besides, the Cabinet also decided to implement two more guarantees, although the same were not officially disclosed.

In its four-hour-long meeting at the Secretariat, the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, also decided to make changes to the Telangana Talli statue and Telangana government emblem, both of which were designed by the BRS government.

Sources said that the current iteration of Telangana Talli, as a woman from an affluent background, symbolised feudalism and the ruling class. They said the changes would be designed in a manner to depict her as a mother to all, on the lines of a rural worker or a revolutionary.

The Cabinet decided to make these changes in consultation with all stakeholders.

The Cabinet also approved the popular song ‘Jaya Jaye He Telangana’, written by Ande Sri, as the state's official song.

Although the government did not disclose the guarantees it would implement in the upcoming Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly, sources indicated that LPG cylinders for Rs 500 each and free power of up to 200 units are likely to be implemented.

Briefing the media after the meeting, ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and D. Sridhar Babu said that Revanth Reddy will make a statement on the implementation of two guarantees in the Assembly, when the session begins on February 8, as approved by the Cabinet in the meeting. The session will commence with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing the joint session of the Legislature, they said.

Responding to queries on why the Cabinet decided to replace TS on vehicle number plates with TG, Sridhar Babu said, “At the time of formation of Telangana state in June 2014, the Centre had issued a gazette specifying TG for number plates. But then TRS (now BRS) government changed it to TS to make it appear like their party name, without following due procedure. We have now decided to rectify this.”

‘TG’ will be applicable for all official correspondence and not only for vehicle registrations, he said, adding that the government will soon announce an implementation date for the changes to come into force.

Srinivas Reddy said that the Cabinet approved the upgrade of 65 government ITIs as Advance Technology Centres, to offer skill-based courses to students to enhance their employability.

The Cabinet also approved the allotment of 100 acres in Rajendranagar for the construction of a new High Court complex.

$eferring to job notifications, he said the government was in the process of identifying Group 1, 2, 3 and 4 vacancies in various departments and that notifications will be issued soon. He said that the government will soon fill agriculture officer (AO) vacancies in the agriculture department.

The Cabinet also formally approved the holding of a caste census as promised during the Assembly poll campaign. The government will table a Bill providing legal sanctity to caste census in the budget session of the Assembly.

The Cabinet authorized the formulation of guidelines to award remission to convicts. The Cabinet approved setting up of Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) for the overall development of Revanth Reddy's home constituency.