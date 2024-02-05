Pawan Objects to Comparison of Jagan with Warrior Arjuna

Vijayaawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has ridiculed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for comparing himself to Arjuna, the central character of the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

“It is surprising that Jagan Reddy was claiming he was Arjuna and all of his party were Kauravas. Arjuna protected women and did not molest them. How can Jagan, who troubled his own sister (Sharmila), become Arjuna,” PK asked.Pawan Kalyan made these comments after MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry joined Jana Sena on Sunday. He said that he welcomed Balashowry wholeheartedly. “He was harassed a lot and faced many problems during his time in the YSR Congress,” PK said.Balashowry had been elected as MP from Machilipatnam in the 2019 elections on the YSRC ticket. But as the YSRC refused a ticket to him for the 2024 elections, the MP resigned the seat and from the YSRC to join the Jana Sena.Pawan Kalyan said that Jagan did not give even the minimum respect to his own sister, and “he is a person who supported those who killed his own uncle (YS Vivekananda Reddy).”PK expressed grief that Viveka's daughter, Sunitha, felt she had no protection and was afraid of being killed. “A person who cannot provide protection to them is comparing himself to Arjuna.”The JS leader said, “This is not Mahabharata but Kaliyuga. So, no one should compare themselves to Arjuna or Karna. YSRC is Jagan’s party and mine is Jana Sena. The people will decide who does good.”Kalyan promised to teach the next generation with lessons in politics with values. “I am called Power Star. Why should a person without power be called a Power Star?"He said Jagan Reddy broke his word on issues like Contributory Pension Scheme cancellation, liquor ban and job calendar. “We will expose Jagan after coming to power. A day will come when I will answer Jagan word for word and the dialogue of Jagan and I am ready to face the consequences.”