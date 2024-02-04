Red Sea Crisis: Indian Shippers Face Soaring Costs and Extended Transit Times

New Delhi: The Indian shippers may pay a heavy price for the Red Sea diversion as the incremental costs of diverting a tanker from Asia to North-West Europe via the Cape of Good Hope is accounting for an extra US $932,905 per voyage, while increasing transit time from 16 days to 32 days. The additional costs mostly accounts for extra fuel and increases costs for an Aframax tanker by 110 per cent, while for a large container vessel it increases by 35 per cent for a voyage between Asia to NW Europe, according to a research report by LSEG Shipping Research.



The crisis in the Red Sea shipping route began after Yemen-based Houthi rebels launched frequent attacks on commercial shipping vessels plying through the route in November as a fallout of the Israeli-Palestinian war, which started in early October 2023. Due to the crisis, the movement of goods from the Red Sea, the world's busiest shipping route, has disrupted the global supply chains as vessels have to take long routes for exports and imports.

Apart from affecting export & import, it is also learnt that additionally, an increased insurance premium for covering the ships travelling through the disturbed route will put an extra burden on their expenses. As per the data available on IUMI website, global marine insurance premiums in 2022 totalled US $35.8 billion. Again, as per General Insurance Council, for FY 2023-24, as on November 2023, domestic marine premium (including marine war premium) stands at Rs 3,353 crore.

However, the government has exuded confidence that it would not affect India in any aspect as the government is closely monitoring the situation. "As far as insurance companies are concerned, most insurers, in fact, are issuing advisories against charting the Red Sea waters - the most convenient route for Indian trade to the West," said an official in the government.

Generally, the route starts from major Indian ports like Mumbai, JNPT, or Chennai, heads westward through the Arabian Sea, enters the Red Sea, and navigates through the Suez Canal into the Mediterranean Sea. Due to attacks, shipping lines have reduced their movement through the Red Sea and are taking the longer route via the Cape of Good Hope, encircling the African continent. Transits through Suez have been hugely affected following the Red Sea attacks.

As per the report, an average monthly transits through the Suez from June to November 2023 was seen at 1914. This dropped to 1672 in December, a 12.6 per cent dip in transits and January month-to-date transits are assessed at 947 as of 22nd Jan, which translates to a 32.6 per cent decline. 'Daily container vessel traffic within the Red Sea have dropped by almost 60 per cent since mid-December, with the larger container ships being the most responsive to avoid the region as their transits have declined by over 80 per cent" the report said.