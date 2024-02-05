Hyderabad: The AP and Telangana Directorate of the NCC said the two-day practical and written exams for B Certificate cadets from both states were completed on Saturday. The examinations covered military training, drill, weapon training, map reading, and battle craft.

This comprehensive assessment serves as a pivotal measure to evaluate the proficiency of cadets in diverse military skills. The dedication and commitment displayed by the cadets during these exams reflect their readiness to excel in the realm of defense and national service.

The NCC Group's joint initiative in conducting these exams underscores the collaborative spirit and commitment to fostering well-rounded and skilled individuals within the NCC. The Directorate applauded the cadets for their hard work and looks forward to witnessing their continued growth and success in future endeavours.