News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

First Lok Sabha session: As soon as the House met, the Members stood in silence for a few minutes as per the convention after the assembling of the new Lok Sabha.

When Modi's name was called out, Members from the ruling NDA thumped the desk greeting the Prime Minister with slogans such as 'Modi Modi' and "Bharat Mata ki Jai.

Read | PM Modi, others take oath on first day of 17th Lok Sabha

Crime against women in Hyderabad: Four women were held for allegedly stripping and beating a bar dancer after she denied to engage in paid sexual intercourse in Begumpet area of Hyderabad in Telangana, police said on Sunday.

Read | Hyderabad: Bar dancer stripped, thrashed for refusing to have sex with customers

Nuclear arsenals in the world: The overall number of nuclear warheads in the world has declined in the past year but nations are modernising their arsenals, a report published Monday said.

Read | India, China, Pakistan increasing size of their nuclear arsenals: report

Hong Kong protests: The recent Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests are a series of demonstrations in Hong Kong and other cities, demanding the withdrawal of the Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 which was proposed by the Government of Hong Kong.

Read | Everything you need to know about the on-going Hong Kong protests

Indian politicians reaction on Team India's win: Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian cricket team for their victory over Pakistan on Sunday in the ongoing World Cup.

Other ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the ‘Men in Blue’.

Read | 'Another strike on Pak, result is same': Shah, others congratulate Team India

Indian Air Force AN-32 crash: The blackbox of the ill-fated AN-32 aircraft that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh with 13 personnel on board has suffered damage and an investigation by the Air Force to find out the actual cause of the crash may take more time.

Read | Blackbox of crashed IAF AN-32 damaged, data retrieval may get delayed

Mumbai police wishes in style: Mumbai Police, known for their usage of quirky and smart one-liners, once again sent out a witty tweet congratulating team India post their win against Pakistan in an ICC World Cup match on Sunday.

Read | Mumbai Police congratulates Team India using signals; warns people of traffic rules

Karnataka farmer turns engineer: In wake of the fact that there is a shortage of traditional Areca nut tree climbers, farmers here are finding it difficult to sustain the Areca nut plantation. However, a 48-year-old farmer, Ganapathi, took it as a challenge and invented ingenious bike like equipment (driven by a motor) seated on which a person can easily climb upto the top of vertical Areca nut tree for spraying pesticides and plucking.

Read | Karnataka farmer develops ingenious bike to help farmers

Major changes in Pakistan Army: The Pakistan military has appointed Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as the new Director-General of the powerful spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to a statement by the military's press wing on Sunday.

Read | Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed appointed as ISI chief

KCR busy? Will he greet PM Modi?: Clouds of suspense loom large on whether or not Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president Chandrashekhar Rao will attend a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss "one nation, one election" and few other important issues on Wednesday.

Read | Will K Chandrasekhar Rao attend all party chief's meeting?